Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.
** Carlyle Group LP said it will form a partnership
with the management of Getty Images to buy Getty Images Inc from
Hellman & Friedman for $3.3 billion, the companies said on
Wednesday.
** Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it had
agreed to sell a 1.05 billion pound ($1.65 billion) portfolio of
private equity investments to Coller International Partners as
it continues to shed riskier assets following its 2008 bailout.
** Payment processor Global Payments Inc agreed to
buy payment technology firm Accelerated Payment Technologies for
$413 million.
** Real estate services firm Cousins Properties Inc
will sell its third party client services business to Cushman &
Wakefield. Up to 128 professionals will transition from Cousins
to Cushman & Wakefield.
** Seven & I Holdings Co, Japan's top general
retailer, will acquire Tetco's motor fuel wholesale
business.
** Carlyle Group said on Wednesday it has acquired a
13.5 percent stake in Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Group Co Ltd,
placing a bet on rising spending on preventive healthcare from
China's growing middle class and ageing populations.
** Liberty Media Corp, which is Sirius XM's
primary stockholder, purchased nearly 90 million shares
at an average price of $2.50, for a total of about $225 million,
to move ahead with its plan to wrest control of the company.
** GlaxoSmithKline advanced its clear-out of
non-core drugs on Wednesday with a deal to sell 25 older brands
marketed in Australia to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare
for 172 million pounds ($270 million).
** The chief executive of Oman's Shanfari Group of Companies
has stepped in to bail out Bulgaria's Investbank, buying a 25
percent stake in the lender in return for 50 million levs
($31.50 million) in a deal approved on Wednesday.
** AssetCo Plc said on Wednesday it had sold its UK
fire engine businesses for 2 pounds ($3.14), marking the end of
a loss-making venture that has prompted a major restructuring of
the British firm.
** Aluminum company Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday it
will sell land and other assets at its Rockdale, Texas plant to
the Lower Colorado River Authority, a non-profit public utility
and conservation body.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group has
surpassed Norway's Telenor as the biggest shareholder
of emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom, and
urged Telenor on Wednesday to let it increase its stake further
by selling some of its own shares.
** Danish engineering group FLSmidth will acquire
privately owned U.S. firm Decanter Machine Inc, a manufacturer
and supplier of centrifugal technology to the global minerals
industries.
Additionally, the chief executive of the company confirmed
that it has put its Cembrit fibre-cement products unit up for
sale and some potential buyers are on the radar.
** Ebix Inc said it acquired London-based online
insurance trading platform TriSystems Ltd. Financial terms of
the deal were not disclosed.
** Forest Oil Corp agreed to sell the majority of
its East Texas natural gas gathering to a unit of Tristate
Midstream II Llc for $34 million.
** Insurance buyout vehicle Resolution called a halt
to takeovers and said it would scrap its complex board structure
in an overhaul aimed at transforming the group from an
aggressive acquisition vehicle into an ordinary life insurer.
** LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd acquired ownership of
International Derivatives Clearing Group LLC from NASDAQ OMX
Group Inc and certain other investors.