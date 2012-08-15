Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

** Carlyle Group LP said it will form a partnership with the management of Getty Images to buy Getty Images Inc from Hellman & Friedman for $3.3 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a 1.05 billion pound ($1.65 billion) portfolio of private equity investments to Coller International Partners as it continues to shed riskier assets following its 2008 bailout.

** Payment processor Global Payments Inc agreed to buy payment technology firm Accelerated Payment Technologies for $413 million.

** Real estate services firm Cousins Properties Inc will sell its third party client services business to Cushman & Wakefield. Up to 128 professionals will transition from Cousins to Cushman & Wakefield.

** Seven & I Holdings Co, Japan's top general retailer, will acquire Tetco's motor fuel wholesale business.

** Carlyle Group said on Wednesday it has acquired a 13.5 percent stake in Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Group Co Ltd, placing a bet on rising spending on preventive healthcare from China's growing middle class and ageing populations.

** Liberty Media Corp, which is Sirius XM's primary stockholder, purchased nearly 90 million shares at an average price of $2.50, for a total of about $225 million, to move ahead with its plan to wrest control of the company.

** GlaxoSmithKline advanced its clear-out of non-core drugs on Wednesday with a deal to sell 25 older brands marketed in Australia to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare for 172 million pounds ($270 million).

** The chief executive of Oman's Shanfari Group of Companies has stepped in to bail out Bulgaria's Investbank, buying a 25 percent stake in the lender in return for 50 million levs ($31.50 million) in a deal approved on Wednesday.

** AssetCo Plc said on Wednesday it had sold its UK fire engine businesses for 2 pounds ($3.14), marking the end of a loss-making venture that has prompted a major restructuring of the British firm.

** Aluminum company Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday it will sell land and other assets at its Rockdale, Texas plant to the Lower Colorado River Authority, a non-profit public utility and conservation body.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group has surpassed Norway's Telenor as the biggest shareholder of emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom, and urged Telenor on Wednesday to let it increase its stake further by selling some of its own shares.

** Danish engineering group FLSmidth will acquire privately owned U.S. firm Decanter Machine Inc, a manufacturer and supplier of centrifugal technology to the global minerals industries.

Additionally, the chief executive of the company confirmed that it has put its Cembrit fibre-cement products unit up for sale and some potential buyers are on the radar.

** Ebix Inc said it acquired London-based online insurance trading platform TriSystems Ltd. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Forest Oil Corp agreed to sell the majority of its East Texas natural gas gathering to a unit of Tristate Midstream II Llc for $34 million.

** Insurance buyout vehicle Resolution called a halt to takeovers and said it would scrap its complex board structure in an overhaul aimed at transforming the group from an aggressive acquisition vehicle into an ordinary life insurer.

** LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd acquired ownership of International Derivatives Clearing Group LLC from NASDAQ OMX Group Inc and certain other investors.