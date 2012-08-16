Aug 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday gave the go-ahead
for Verizon Wireless to buy $3.9 billion of wireless airwaves
from cable providers, but limited the scope and duration of
commercial agreements among the companies.
** Illinois Tool Works Inc will sell a majority
stake in its decorative surfaces unit to a fund managed by
private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, for about $1.05
billion, ITW said on Thursday.
** South Korea's Woongjin Holdings said on Thursday it would
sell its stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd
to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.09
trillion won ($964.9 million).
** A consortium formed by South Korean private equity fund
STIC Investments and Hana Daetoo Securities was picked as the
preferred bidder to acquire a 49 percent stake in unlisted
defense company LIG Nex1, worth around $440 million, a source
said on Thursday.
** Cash-strapped Sharp Corp is in talks to sell its
key solar panel plant in Japan as part of an asset sale seeking
more than $1.2 billion, local media said on Thursday, but it may
struggle to woo buyers as high costs force the industry
offshore, a source close to the company said.
** France's Bollore group said on Thursday it had
sold an additional 5 percent stake in British marketing group
Aegis to Dentsu for about 178 million euros
($218.62 million), part of a broader agreement struck in July
with the Japanese ad giant.
** International Business Machines Corp has agreed
to buy privately held Texas Memory Systems, a high-end
enterprise storage technology provider, to expand its own
storage offerings, IBM said on Thursday.
IBM did not disclose the terms of the deal.
** Coinstar Inc, which operates Redbox video rental
kiosks, is in talks with a private equity firm over a potential
sale, the New York Post reported.
** Natural gas-focused Venoco Inc said Chief
Executive Timothy Marquez was in advanced discussions for
funding to enable him to take the company private.
** German private equity investor Triton has started to sift
through bids it received for Dematic, a supplier of materials
handling solutions for warehouses, people close to the
transaction said.
** Highly indebted German real estate company Gagfah
plans to sell 38,000 flats in Dresden, which
represents a quarter of its portfolio, by the end of the year,
Chief Executive Stephen Charlton said on Thursday.
** Norway's Telenor and Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa Group moved a step closer to settling their long
dispute over controlling mobile operator Vimpelcom when
both agreed to lift their stakes.
Alfa has raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5
percent from 25 percent with $3.6 billion worth of shares from
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather company while Telenor
said on Thursday it would raise its stake to 43 percent from
39.5 percent with Weather shares.
** The world's largest gold miner, Barrick Gold, is
in talks to sell a majority stake in its African unit to a
Chinese buyer, the first move by new boss Jamie Sokalsky to
clear out poorly performing businesses and revive its flagging
shares.
** Korean Air Lines Co said it has submitted a
bid for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI),
in a deal estimated by the market to be worth around 1.2
trillion won ($1.06 billion).
** Electricity Generating Pcl signed an agreement
to buy a 40 percent stake in Manambang Muara Enim coal mine
project in Indonesia for $197 million.
** First Cash Financial Services Inc will buy a
16-store chain of U.S. pawn stores located in Denver for about
$46 million.
** Fast-growing German online retailer Zalando has gained
two new financial investors as it seeks to expand and take a
bigger slice of the market for fashion sales via the Internet.
[ID: nL6E8JG79J]
** Telecom service provider Zayo Group Llc will
purchase the remaining interest in USCarrier Telecom Llc, a
regional fiber-based bandwidth services provider, for $13.5
million.
** Toymaker Lego's owners and a Canadian teachers' pension
fund are to pay 3.72 billion Danish crowns ($614 million) for a
26 percent stake in Danish cleaning group ISS which
will use the money to cut debt, relaunching its IPO plans.
** German wood laminate maker Pfleiderer has
found an investor to rescue it from insolvency and will seek to
delist from the stock exchange in October.
** Malaysia's second-smallest bank Affin Holdings Bhd
has obtained central bank approval to start
negotiations on buying a stake in DRB-Hicom Bhd's 70
percent-owned Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, according
to stock exchange filings on Thursday.
** Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc, the name
behind the highly popular "Sim City" and "Battlefield" titles,
is exploring a sale, the New York Post reported, citing sources.