Aug 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Directors of Australia's Hastings Diversified Utilities
Fund on Tuesday recommended a A$1.4 billion ($1.46
billion) bid by rival gas distributor APA after an
alternative suitor bowed out.
** Buyout fund KKR & Co L.P. has placed a bet on
China's $38 billion youth apparel retail market, saying on
Tuesday that it will acquire a stake in privately held retailer
Novo Holdco Ltd for $30 million.
** Hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors is applying fresh
pressure on Clearwater Paper Corp to raise its share
price by urging the company to split itself into two parts and
consider selling one or both businesses, according to a
regulatory filing.
** The supervisory board of German healthcare company
Fresenius will look into the possibility of a fresh
takeover offer for rival hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum
this week, three people familiar with the process said
on Tuesday.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg said its ownership of Baltika
Breweries in Russia has risen by about 12 percentage points to
96.77 percent, satisfying the conditions of its buyout offer
that expired on Aug. 9.
** Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa said
on Tuesday it had ended a deal to regain control of Israel's
second largest mobile phone operator Partner Communications
.
** Finnish industrial automation company Cencorp
is to buy a business making conductive back sheets for solar
power cells from U.S. company Avery Dennison for
$500,000 and 6.7 million Cencorp shares.
** Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said
it has agreed to acquire a 9.99 percent stake in Angola's
offshore oilfield block 14 from France's Total.
** Heritage Oil Plc will sell part of a gas block
and borrow money from Genel Energy Plc to raise $450
million, easing concerns about how it will fund oilfield
purchases in Nigeria.
** Glencore's $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata Plc
is not a "must-do deal," its chief executive said on
Tuesday, in the company's strongest yet warning that it will not
yield to rival shareholder Qatar's demands for a higher price.
** The sovereign wealth funds of China and Singapore have
invested a combined $1 billion in a U.S. plant that will export
cheap liquefied natural gas to Asia, a source said, becoming the
latest Asian institutions to tap into the gas boom in the United
States.
** Directory publishers Dex One Corp and SuperMedia
Inc on Tuesday said they will combine in a
stock-for-stock merger. The combined company, to be called Dex
Media, expects to save between $150 million and $175 million
annually by 2015 by cost-cutting measures including reducing
headcount.
** Power company Exelon Corp said it sold stakes in
five California power plants, acquired as part of its merger
with Constellation Energy Group, to Japan's IHI Corp.
** French insurer AXA is close to a long-awaited
deal to sell control of its private equity unit to its
management company, with an agreement possible as soon as
September, Financial News reported on Tuesday.
** French bank Societe Generale, which recently
agreed to the sale of its U.S. asset management unit TCW, is now
looking to sell its substantially smaller German leasing unit,
called Pema, financial newsletter Agefi reported.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
sold its roughly 1.4 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries
to Dutch brewer Heineken, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
** Barclays is in talks about combining its African
operations with that of majority-owned subsidiary Absa Group in
a move aimed at accelerating expansion on the continent, the
British bank said on Tuesday.
** Electrolux AB is among three bidders who made
a binding bid to acquire unlisted South Korean home appliance
maker Daewoo Electronics, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Garima Goel in Bangalore)