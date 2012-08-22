Aug 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Vehicle auction company KAR Auction Services Inc
has held exploratory talks with private equity firms about a
potential leveraged buyout, two people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday, in a deal that would top $4 billion.
** Health Care REIT Inc will buy senior living
provider Sunrise Senior Living Inc for about $845
million to tap into the growth of senior living companies as
affluent baby boomers prepare to retire.
** ConocoPhillips said it will sell its indirect 30
percent interest in a joint venture in Russia and certain
related assets to partner Lukoil as part of a
divestment program.
** Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd said on
Wednesday Citigroup Inc's venture capital arm will invest
$137.8 million in its UK unit.
** Goals Soccer Centres Plc said its 73.1 million
pounds ($115.4 million) takeover by one of Canada's biggest
pension funds, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, fell through
after the company failed to garner support from enough
shareholders.
** Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB de CV moved
closer on Tuesday to wrapping up an ambitious refinancing deal
to push back payment of $7.2 billion of debt, and also announced
a planned asset sale that would give the company much-needed
breathing room.
The company said it was looking to sell a minority stake in
a Latin American unit, but did not give details of the size of
the stake to be sold.
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in final
talks to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan
Iron and Steel, German paper Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources.
** Kraft Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would sell a
majority stake in its 'Back to Nature' food brand to U.S.
private equity firm Brynwood Partners for an undisclosed amount.
** Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali
has commissioned Citigroup Inc to look into selling the
group's U.S. life reinsurance business, two sources close to the
matter said.
** United Parcel Service will extend the offer
period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because
antitrust conditions will not be met before the original
deadline at the end of this month.
** Poland's top bank PKO BP is interested in
buying assets in central and eastern Europe, but is not in any
talks just yet, its Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said.
** Buyout fund KKR & Co LP is in early stage
discussions to launch a debt fund to invest in India that could
raise between $750 million to $1 billion, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Russia's VIS Construction Group is ready to invest at
least 100 million euros ($125 million) in a share issue that
could be launched by beleaguered Polish builder Polimex
, daily Parkiet cited a source close to the Polish firm
as saying.