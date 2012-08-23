Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Europe's largest media company Bertelsmann is in talks to take full control of German publisher Gruner + Jahr (G+J) as it seeks to step up cost-cuts at the business, a German magazine reported.

** Carlos Slim's America Movil is among four groups interested in buying a stake in Polish telecoms company Hawe SA and could also look to invest in cellphone operator P4, a Polish newspaper reported.

** The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it acquired a two-thirds stake in the Osaka Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion in a public tender, paving the way for a full merger next year to create a dominant equities bourse in Japan.

** Barclays is set to assume control of debt-burdened French poultry group Doux next month, a union said on Thursday, enabling the UK bank to pursue a turnaround plan for the business supported by the family that controls the company.

** Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc said it would buy lithium producer Talison Lithium Ltd for C$724 million ($729 million) in cash to strengthen its lithium business.

** PetroChina Co Ltd, China's dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, said on Thursday it is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in central Asia, East Africa, Australia and Canada.

** China's Shandong Heavy Industries is in advanced talks to buy a 25 percent stake in Germany's Kion Group to gain access to the fork lift truck maker's technology, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Hain Celestial Group Inc agreed to acquire some of the top packaged grocery brands of Britain's biggest food group Premier Foods Plc for 200 million pounds ($316 million) in a cash and stock deal.

** Qatar, the second-largest shareholder in takeover target Xstrata, has bought almost 24 million pounds ($38 million) of additional shares in the miner, lifting its holding to over 12 percent and raising the stakes in a standoff with rival investor Glencore.

** South Korea's Woongjin Holdings Co said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it is considering selling its unlisted solar cell unit, Woongjin Polysilicon Co, as part of restructuring efforts, but added that nothing has been decided.

** Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa and the European Union have agreed the basic principles of a competition concession that would allow Hutchison's Austrian telecoms unit to take over Orange Austria, Hutchison said.