Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Europe's largest media company Bertelsmann is
in talks to take full control of German publisher Gruner + Jahr
(G+J) as it seeks to step up cost-cuts at the business, a German
magazine reported.
** Carlos Slim's America Movil is among four
groups interested in buying a stake in Polish telecoms company
Hawe SA and could also look to invest in cellphone
operator P4, a Polish newspaper reported.
** The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it acquired a
two-thirds stake in the Osaka Securities Exchange for
$1.1 billion in a public tender, paving the way for a full
merger next year to create a dominant equities bourse in Japan.
** Barclays is set to assume control of
debt-burdened French poultry group Doux next month, a union said
on Thursday, enabling the UK bank to pursue a turnaround plan
for the business supported by the family that controls the
company.
** Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc
said it would buy lithium producer Talison Lithium Ltd
for C$724 million ($729 million) in cash to strengthen
its lithium business.
** PetroChina Co Ltd, China's dominant oil and
gas producer which also owns refineries, said on Thursday it is
actively seeking acquisition opportunities in central Asia, East
Africa, Australia and Canada.
** China's Shandong Heavy Industries is in advanced talks to
buy a 25 percent stake in Germany's Kion Group to
gain access to the fork lift truck maker's technology, three
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Hain Celestial Group Inc agreed to acquire some
of the top packaged grocery brands of Britain's biggest food
group Premier Foods Plc for 200 million pounds ($316
million) in a cash and stock deal.
** Qatar, the second-largest shareholder in takeover target
Xstrata, has bought almost 24 million pounds ($38
million) of additional shares in the miner, lifting its holding
to over 12 percent and raising the stakes in a standoff with
rival investor Glencore.
** South Korea's Woongjin Holdings Co said in a
regulatory filing on Thursday it is considering selling its
unlisted solar cell unit, Woongjin Polysilicon Co, as part of
restructuring efforts, but added that nothing has been decided.
** Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa and
the European Union have agreed the basic principles of a
competition concession that would allow Hutchison's Austrian
telecoms unit to take over Orange Austria, Hutchison
said.