Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd, the world's
second-largest maker of air conditioners, has agreed to buy U.S.
rival Goodman Global Inc from private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman in a deal worth about 300 billion yen ($3.82 billion),
according to a source familiar with the matter.
** David's Bridal Inc will be sold to private equity firm
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a deal that values the wedding dress
retailer at $1.05 billion, Clayton, Dubilier said on Tuesday.
** Private equity firm Advent is nearing a deal to buy a
majority stake in German books to perfumes retailer Douglas
Holding AG, two people familiar with the talks told
Reuters, potentially scuppering plans by the group's CEO to take
control.
** Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp said it
plans to buy two food oil businesses for a combined A$472
million ($490 million) to create the country's largest edible
oil processor.
** PZU, Poland's top insurer, is interested in
buying local medical services group Lux Med, estimated to be
worth 1 billion zlotys ($306 million), Polish daily Parkiet
reported on Tuesday.
** Enstar Group Ltd which manages insurance
companies and portfolios in run-off, said late Monday it would
buy workers' compensation insurer Seabright Holdings Inc
for about $252 in cash.
Enstar said it was holding discussions with third-party
insurance companies for the assumption of Seabright's policy
renewals.
** Ailing wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems is
in talks with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
which could centre on the industrial conglomerate investing up
to 200 million euros ($250.3 million) in return for a 20 percent
stake in Vestas and access to some of its technology, possibly
for offshore turbines, analysts said on Tuesday.
** Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom Oyj plans to spin
off its label and processing business unit in a deal that will
help it raise 150 million euros ($188 million) in cash, and
concentrate on more profitable businesses such as food
packaging.
** Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc offered to buy
Magellan Petroleum Corp for about $124 million in cash
and stock to gain access to Magellan's oil and gas assets in
Australia and the UK.
** India's HCL Infosystems said it was not aware
of any plan by its controlling shareholders to sell a stake,
after its shares soared on a media report that China's Lenovo
was in talks to buy 50.77 percent for about 5 billion
rupees ($90 million).
** Thai Beverage has raised its stake in Fraser
and Neave to just below the level that would trigger a
mandatory offer for the whole company, showing its commitment to
blocking Heineken's bid for Asia Pacific Breweries
.
** Sandell Asset Management, one of TPC Group Inc's
top shareholders, said it would vote against the chemical
company's $627.2 million deal to go private, calling it
"grossly" undervalued.
** U.S. investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald said on Tuesday it
is taking over the sales and trading, research, and investment
banking businesses of Canadian investment dealer Versant
Partners Inc in a deal that significantly expands its Canadian
capacity.
** Private equity firm Advent International is in talks to
buy Danish IT systems group KMD, reviving the sale process which
was halted earlier this year after offers failed to meet the
sellers' expectations on price, banking sources said on Tuesday.
** Westinghouse Solar Inc, which is being bought by
CBD Energy, said it will form a joint venture with the
Australian renewable energy company to design and build projects
in Italy.
** Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp
confirmed on Tuesday that it planned to go ahead with an offer
for the remainder of distribution firm CFAO after
buying a 29.8 percent stake from French retailer PPR.
** Credit Agricole SA said a deal to sell troubled
Greek arm Emporiki could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs
stemming from distressed euro zone economies hammered the French
bank's quarterly results.