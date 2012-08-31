Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Kuwait's state-controlled oil company has signed a
preliminary agreement to invest up to $4 billion in a joint
venture with Athabasca Oil Corp in the northern Alberta
oil sands, a newspaper said on Friday, marking the latest in a
flood of foreign investments in the massive resource.
** American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US
Airways Group Inc have signed a non-disclosure agreement
as they evaluate a potential merger that would create an airline
that rivals leader United Continental Holdings Inc in
scope.
** Korean Air Lines Co was the sole preliminary
bidder for an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion) stake
in aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries, KAI's
largest shareholder Korea Finance Corp said.
** Bank of Commerce Holdings a $927 million bank
holding company, and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce
and Roseville Bank of Commerce, announced the sale of 51 percent
ownership position in Bank of Commerce Mortgage.
** Shandong Heavy Industry Group will buy a one quarter
stake in Kion Group for 738 million euro ($922
million), giving China access to industrial technology from the
world's number two fork lift truck maker in the largest direct
investment by a Chinese company in a German firm.
** China's Weichai Power Co Ltd will pay 467
million euros ($584 million) to take a 25 percent stake in
German forklift truck maker Kion Group, the two
companies said.
** Brazilian miner Vale said in a filing on
Friday that it signed an agreement to sell 10 very large ore
carriers for $600 million, but will continue leasing the vessels
from Polaris Shipping Co Ltd.
** PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal
exporter, is aiming to sell its 50 percent stake in smaller coal
miner PT Fajar Bumi Sakti for around $200 million to a local
investor as it looks to pay down some of its debts, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
** Russia's Otkritie Financial Corp plans to take over
banking group Nomos < N MOS.MM> in a deal that would create the
country's second-largest private lender but was criticised for
lack of clarity. [I D :nL6E8JV14S]
** Unlisted German hospitals chain Asklepios is
planning to acquire more than 10 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum
, a holding that would allow it to keep Rhoen's suitor
Fresenius from taking full control of the target.
** Glencore International Plc has expressed
interest in buying Alcoa Inc's aluminium plant on the
island of Sardinia, Italy's industry ministry said after a
meeting with company and labour representatives on Friday.
** Unlisted German hospitals chain Asklepios is
planning to acquire more than 10 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum
, a holding that would allow it to keep Rhoen's suitor
Fresenius from taking full control of the target.
** One of the two bidders for the French Petit-Couronne
refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus has
withdrawn its offer, the site's management said.