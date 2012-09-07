Sept 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Trader Glencore has raised its offer for miner
Xstrata in a last-ditch attempt to rescue one of the
sector's largest ever deals, after months of opposition from
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and other shareholders.
** China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd have extended their $2.2
billion offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd for the fifth
time as they seek regulatory approvals to move ahead with Hong
Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid.
** Consolidated Media Holdings Ltd agreed to back
a revised A$2 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover offer from Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, in a deal that would give News
Corp a greater share of Australia's pay-TV market.
** Garda World Security Corp, Canada's biggest
security and cash-handling firm, said a consortium formed by CEO
Stephan Cretier has offered to buy the company for roughly C$390
million ($399 million) in cash.
** MasterCard Inc agreed to buy Truaxis Inc, a
provider of credit and debit card-linked offers through
merchants and financial institutions, to help bolster its
customer loyalty products.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc will sell its power plant
development unit to Carlyle Group in the latest of a
string of deals by the private equity firm since the break-up of
its energy investment venture with Riverstone Holdings LLC.
** Hershey Co plans to buy the remaining 49 percent
in its Indian joint venture that it does not own, giving it full
control of a chocolate business in one of the world's biggest
markets.
** Military-run business conglomerate Oyak said it had
applied to the Central Registry Agency to sell an almost 10
percent stake in Turkish cement maker Aslan Cimento.
Oyak owns a 96.85 percent stake in Aslan and in the
announcement it said it would sell 7.18 million units of stake
out of a total 70.7 million it holds on the Istanbul Stock
Exchange.
** Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, will
buy Shoppers Drug Mart's Mastercard portfolio from Bank
of America, the U.S. lender told Reuters.
** Northern Minerals Ltd said it would end its
strategic alliance with French group Areva NC and
pay a cash consideration of $200,000 to Areva for terminating
the mutual agreement.
** Belgian insurance group Ageas said on Friday it
was in exclusive talks to buy the UK non-life insurance business
of France's Groupama which has been selling assets after taking
a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.
** Entertainment One Ltd said it entered into an
agreement to buy Alliance, a distributor of filmed entertainment
products in Canada, UK and Spain for about C$225 million