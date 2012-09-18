Sep 18The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** China's Alibaba Group said it bought back half the stake Yahoo Inc owned in the company for about $7.6 billion, moving closer to an initial public offering.

** Czech state-owned oil transport company Mero will buy from Royal Dutch Shell a minority stake in the TAL pipeline that brings oil from the Italian port of Trieste.

** Ringier Axel Springer, a joint venture between German publisher Axel Springer and Swiss firm Ringier, has won regulatory approval to buy Poland's No.1 web portal Onet.pl, boosting its online position in eastern Europe.

** Private equity groups 3i Group Plc and Allianz Capital Partners are considering the sale of Scandlines GmbH, hoping for up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for a ferry group that carries 12 million passengers around the Baltic.

** Dole Food Company Inc will sell two businesses to Itochu Corp for $1.7 billion in cash - a deal that will help the world's largest fruit and vegetable producer pay down its heavy debt load while expanding Itochu's food presence in new markets such as China.

** The U.S. Defense Department needs more details to be able to assess the security implications of a possible merger of BAE Systems Plc and EADS, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said on Monday.

** Russia's sale of a $5 billion stake in Sberbank has attracted strong demand from investors drawn by the lender's dominant position in a growing domestic market and potential to expand across emerging European economies.

** Tepco is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its data center business for around 50 billion yen ($634 million) to Secom Co, Japan's largest security firm, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

** The European arm of Japan's Canon Inc will buy Belgian document recognition company IRIS for about 70 million euros ($92 million).

** China's Meijin Energy Group has bid A$435 million ($457 million) for diversified miner Western Desert Resources Ltd , marking a possible return of appetite for Australian miners as falling commodity and share prices open up bargains.

** Time Warner Cable Inc has put a process in motion to sell its stake in wireless service provider Clearwire Corp , according to a regulatory filing.

** Spar Nord Bank said it would acquire rival Sparbank, fuelling expectations of more consolidation in Denmark's fragmented banking sector as the financial crisis bites and regulations toughen..

** Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra said it was set to control 90.47 percent of Sarasin after an offer to minority shareholders, adding it had extended the offer to Oct. 5 in the hope of getting more acceptances.

** The head of luxury shoemaker Tod's said he had increased his stake in RCS Mediagroup, the publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper, raising the prospect of a power struggle between its major shareholders.

** U.S. bondholders who have been battling Elpida Memory Inc's planned sale to Micron Technology Inc revealed on Monday the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker had carried out "unauthorized" dealings involving its U.S. assets. [ID: nL1E8KHBQE]