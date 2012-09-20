Sept 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Mediafed, a London-based company which aggregates news on
the Internet, has bought rival Taptu for an undisclosed sum to
expand its business via smartphones and tablet computers.
** U.S.-based cable group Liberty Global Inc is
bidding 1.96 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to take full control
of Belgium's Telenet Group Holding NV, seeking to
strengthen its grip on a company benefiting from expansion
across a range of telecoms services.
** BP Plc is in talks with NK Rosneft' OAO
that may result in the British oil major acquiring at least 12.5
percent of the Russian state oil firm, the Kommersant financial
daily reported, citing sources close to the two companies.
** Exxon Mobil Corp will buy Denbury Resources Inc's
properties in the Bakken shale for $1.6 billion and the
exchange of some assets as the world's largest publicly traded
energy company seeks to boost its crude oil output.
** French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in
exclusive talks with Russia's state railway monopoly to sell a
75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million
euros ($1 billion) in a move to cut debt and contain mounting
losses.
** The world's largest chemicals maker BASF SE
agreed to take over U.S. crop protection company Becker
Underwood from buyout firm Norwest Equity Partners for $1.02
billion to boost its farming pesticides division.
** Nexen Inc shareholders overwhelmingly approved
the oil producer's takeover by China's CNOOC Ltd on
Thursday but the stock weakened as public opposition to a
state-owned enterprise absorbing $15.1 billion of Canadian-owned
assets appeared to grow.
** Publicis has agreed to acquire Dutch ad agency
LBI International NV in a deal valuing the company at
416 million euros ($538.80 million), the French advertising
group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital
advertising.
** Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to the sale of its
BHF-Bank unit to Kleinwort Benson Group, a unit of private
equity investor RHJ International SA, for 384 million
euros ($501 million) in cash.
** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is in
exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture and enzymes
business, which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros
($59 million) and employees approximately 200
people.
** Malaysia's auto-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd
plans to sell 30 percent of its 70 percent stake in
partly state-owned Islamic lender Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd
, a source with knowledge of the deal said on
Thursday.
** Shandong Gold Group, China's second-largest
producer of the metal by reserves, agreed to buy a 51 percent
stake in Australia's Focus Minerals for $227.5 million
to boost output and help meet soaring domestic demand.
** DP World Ltd, the world's third-largest port
operator, has sold some non-core operations in Belgium as part
of a series of disposals of assets in developed countries. The
value of the assets sold was $61 million, DP World said in a
bourse statement.
** Debt-strapped conglomerate IDB Group has signed
an agreement to sell Maariv, one of Israel's largest
tabloid newspapers, for up to 74 million shekels ($19 million)
to businessman Shlomo Ben-Zvi.
** A Chinese machinery group is likely to buy German rival
KraussMaffei Technologies, adding to a string of deals in which
Chinese companies have scooped up German industrial know-how,
two people close to the transaction said.