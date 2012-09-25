(Adds Impregilo, New York Times, Teliasonera, CSN and others)
Sept 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Italian construction company Impregilo and peer
Salini approved a cooperation deal on Tuesday as a first step
towards their merger that could bring extra contracts worth up
to 6.4 billion euros ($8.30 billion) by 2017.
** Trader Glencore has trimmed its
ambitions to control Kazakh zinc producer Kazzinc, announcing a
revised cash and shares agreement worth up to $1.4 billion, less
than half the original deal, to raise its stake to just under 70
percent.
** Cairn Energy Plc has raised $910 million by
selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India, continuing
the sell-down of its historic interest in the Indian business it
formerly controlled to fund new projects.
** Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems
are discussing changing the 60-40 ratio of a possible
deal in favour of more weighting for EADS shareholders, two
people familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
** Sony Corp will likely approve a plan this week
to invest 50 billion yen ($642.05 million) in cash-strapped
Olympus Corp, becoming its biggest shareholder with
around a 10 percent stake, three sources familiar with the deal
told Reuters.
** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, a third-party
provider of freight transport, said it would buy smaller rival
Phoenix International for $635 million in cash and stock to
expand its international freight forwarding business.
** British insurer Aviva Plc and Malaysian bank CIMB
Group Bhd have set an Oct. 29 deadline for
short-listed suitors to place binding bids to buy their
Malaysian insurance joint venture, in a deal worth at least $500
million, sources said.
** Diageo Plc is in talks to acquire a stake in
Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd,
reviving an on-again, off-again courtship that would ramp up its
presence in the world's largest whisky market.
** Sidewinder Drilling Inc, controlled by private equity
firm Avista Capital Partners, plans to buy Union Drilling Inc
for $139 million to tap into rising exploration and
production activity in North American shale fields.
** Rio Tinto has agreed to sell two small coal
assets in South Africa to Forbes & Manhattan Coal for
440 million rand ($53.21 million) as part of its strategy to
shed smaller operations.
** Morocco's government, battling to contain a high budget
deficit, has agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in Banque
Populaire, its second divestment in the lender in a
little over a year.
** Turkey is considering a public offering of a state stake
in telecoms company Turk Telekom by the end of the
year, Zaman newspaper reported on Tuesday.
** Itau Unibanco took control of card payment processor
Redecard at a tender auction on Monday, protecting a
key source of revenue at Brazil's largest private sector bank
from the impact of lower interest rates and slowing credit
growth.
** ASML said late on Monday that it bought a key
supplier, Dutch firm Wijdeven Motion, for its linear motor
technology, which is crucial in determining the size of a
nanometre, or a billionth of a meter, in ASML's chip-making kit.
** Media-focused buyout firm Providence Equity Partners has
sold minority stakes in the company that manages its funds in a
deal aimed at propelling its expansion. [ID: nL4E8KP5O6]
** A New York-based investment fund that owns shares in U.S.
engineering company Shaw Group Inc, has demanded that a
special committee be set up to investigate Shaw's chairman for
potential conflicts of interest as he looks to sell the company
to Chicago Bridge & Iron Co for $3 billion.
** Spain's Iberdrola and Denmark's DONG Energy
want to sell their wind power businesses in Poland,
two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Dorel Industries Inc said it will acquire a 70
percent stake in two juvenile product businesses to expand its
footprint in Latin America. Dorel did not disclose the deal
value.
** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has closed the deal to
buy investor Ronny Pecik's 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria
, the Austrian group said on Tuesday.
** The New York Times Co will sell its remaining
interest in online jobs search website Indeed.com, which is
being acquired by Japan's executive search firm Recruit Co Ltd
for an undisclosed amount.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors
are working on plans to build small cars together in Brazil, a
French union official said.
** Brazil's CSN, a flat steel producer is
considering a bid for ThyssenKrupp's money-losing Steel Americas
unit, according to a report by Valor Econômico newspaper.
** Teliasonera will kick off the sale process for
its Spanish mobile operator, Yoigo, in the next two weeks in a
deal that is expected to attract bids from France Telecom
and Vodafone, three people familiar with the
matter said.
** Congo state miner Gecamines has agreed to buy out George
Forrest International (GFI) from a joint copper and cobalt
venture, CMSK, ending a year-long dispute over the stake, a
joint statement showed on Tuesday.
** Canadian private equity company Onex has
clinched a deal to buy German plastics machinery maker
KraussMaffei Technologies, a source close to the deal said on
Tuesday.
** Brazilian utility Equatorial Energia agreed to
purchase bankrupt Brazilian power distributor Celpa, according
to a securities filing on Tuesday.
($1 = 77.8750 Japanese yen)
($1 = 8.2690 South African rand)
