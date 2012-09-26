Sept 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** The billionaires who own half of Russian oil firm TNK-BP
plan to make a cash offer for BP's 50 percent
stake, raising the prospect of a bid contest with state-backed
Rosneft that would start at around $20 billion.
** Turkish energy company Zorlu Enerji is
planning investments of some $1 billion in Turkey's energy
sector in the next two years and could issue stock or make a
disposal to finance the plan, its general manager said.
** Woongjin Holdings said the sale of water
purifier maker Woongjin Coway to local private
equity fund MBK Partners was "halted" after the holding company
filed for court receivership earlier on Wednesday, throwing the
$1.1 billion deal into question.
** Canadian private equity giant Onex Corp said it
will buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG for 568
million euros ($736.27 million).
** Columbia Banking System Inc said it would buy
West Coast Bancorp for about $506 million to expand its
footprint in Washington and Oregon, the latest in a slew of
deals in the community bank sector.
** SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile
operator, said on Wednesday that it will sell part of its stake
in steelmaker POSCO for 437.3 billion Korean won
($390.66 million), leaving it with a 1.42 percent stake after
the sale.
** General Electric Co sold about a quarter of its
stake in Bank of Ayudhya under a global plan to shed
non-core assets, after the value of its five-year investment in
Thailand's most profitable bank more than doubled.
** Poland will launch the initial public offer of its
50-percent stake in ZE PAK, the country's No.5 electricity
producer, in the fourth quarter as part of a $3 billion
privatization plan, the company said on Wednesday.
** Ericsson , the world's leading mobile
telecoms equipment maker, bought Canadian telecommunications
software provider ConceptWave Software Inc.
** Allianz SE and Volkswagen Financial Services AG
are forming a joint venture to sell car insurance to
VW customers that the two companies plan to roll out worldwide,
they said on Wednesday.
** Ameriprise Financial Inc is in advanced talks to
buy most of ING Group's asset management business in
Asia, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of
the matter.
** J.P. Morgan Chase and Blakeney Management have
invested over $20 million in a Dubai-based e-commerce firm which
sells designer clothing, a sign that global investors are
interested in the Middle East's nascent online shopping sector.
** Bulgaria aims to raise at least 53.3 million levs ($35.33
million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power
distribution companies controlled by Czech utility Energo Pro,
the manager of the offering said on Wednesday.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
priced its block deal to sell 400 million shares in Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd at S$3.20 ($2.61) per share, a
term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
** Ally Financial Inc's international operations have drawn
interest from more than 15 bidders, including banks and General
Motors Co, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
** The South Korean government plans to begin choosing
advisers in October to review selling a stake of up to 1.63
trillion won ($1.46 billion) in Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd
, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said
Wednesday.
** American Greetings Corp received a go-private
offer from a group led by its chief executive and other members
of the founding family, valuing the company at about $580
million.
** Chinese economy hotel chain 7 Days Group Holdings Ltd
said a group led by its co-chairmen has proposed to take
it private in a deal valued at $634.7 million.
** Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's
sovereign fund, denied on Wednesday that it was in talks to buy
a minority stake in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's gold
company AUX.
** South Korea's CJ Korea Express said on
Wednesday it has decided not to pursue a bid for U.S. freight
forwarder Phoenix International, citing differences in terms.
** Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to bid for
mobile telephone spectrum in the upcoming auction to complement
its wireless broadband services with voice call facility,
Economic Times reported. ()
** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, India's biggest
power-equipment maker, may buy a European provider to metro-rail
technology for as much as $500 million to help revive profit
growth from a three-year low, Bloomberg reported. ()
** Bosnian utility EPRS and RWE Innogy, a unit of Germany's
second-largest utility RWE, signed a joint venture
deal on Wednesday to build four hydro power plants on Bosnia's
Drina river with a combined capacity of 210 megawatts.
** Cairo-based Ridge Islamic Capital is seeking to buy a
local brokerage as part of its expansion plan, so that it can
offer a full range of sharia-compliant financial services in the
country, a company official told Reuters.
** Dean Foods Co is seeking a buyer for its
Morningstar dairy division, which is expected to fetch more than
$1 billion in a sale, according to several people familiar with
the matter.