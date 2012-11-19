(Adds Total, Pacific Rubiales, Terra Firma, Fiat, First Reserve
Corp and SK Capital, Chengdu Tianqi, Sina, BCE Inc)
Nov 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** HSBC said it was in talks to sell its $9.3 billion stake
in China's Ping An Insurance, stepping up a program by
Europe's biggest bank to shed non-core parts of its business to
boost profitability.
** Private equity firm Terra Firma said on Monday it had
agreed to buy Annington Homes from Nomura International
in a deal worth 3.2 billion pounds ($5.1 billion).
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is expected to
announce this week that it will acquire a 49 percent stake in
the YES Network from the New York Yankees baseball team and its
partners, in a deal that would value the sports channel at $3
billion, a person with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
** BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom company, is
seeking regulatory approval for a revised C$3 billion ($3
billion) plan to take over Astral Media Inc after the
country's broadcast regulator rejected its previous bid.
** Shares of Sina Corp surged almost 13 percent on
Monday after an influential Chinese newspaper reported that
Alibaba Group, the country's largest e-commerce
company, planned to buy a stake in its popular "Weibo"
microblogging service.
The China Business News, which is owned by the Shanghai city
government, cited sources as saying over the weekend that
investment negotiations between Alibaba and Sina have entered
the final phase, valuing Sina Weibo at around $3
billion.
** Total SA is selling a 20 percent stake in a
Nigerian offshore oil field to China's Sinopec in a
$2.5 billion deal which will help the French oil group fund its
ambitious exploration plans.
** Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc
said it will buy privately held cloud networking company Meraki
for $1.2 billion in cash as part of its cloud and networking
strategy.
** The owners of Australia's largest equipment-hire firm,
Coates Hire, hope to sell their entire stake in the company in a
deal that could fetch more than A$3 billion ($3.1 billion),
sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.
** China's Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co said on Monday
it made a formal takeover offer for Talison Lithium Ltd
, valuing the lithium producer at C$806 million ($803.31
million) and topping a friendly deal with Rockwood Holdings Inc
.
** First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners believe their
$705 million offer for chemical maker TPC Group Inc
fairly values the company and they intend to close the deal
before Christmas, a person familiar with the firms' thinking
said.
** Canadian oil and natural gas producer Pacific Rubiales
Energy Corp will buy rival Colombia-focused C&C Energia
Ltd in a deal valued at about C$500 million ($500
million) as oil production in the South American country regains
momentum after years of decline.
** Telekom Austria wants to go ahead with a
planned 390 million euro ($496 million) acquisition of budget
operator Yesss despite cashflow issues, its CEO told a
newspaper.
** TAG Immobilien won a bid for the residential
arm of state-owned real estate firm TLG, paying 471 million
euros ($598.4 million) including debt as part of a deal that may
be the German property sector's biggest this year.
** Orthopedic device maker Wright Medical Group Inc
will buy BioMimetic Therapeutics Inc for up to $380
million in cash and stock to gain access to the regenerative
medicine maker's bone graft product.
** Italian tractor and truck maker Fiat Industrial
upped its offer to buy out the minority shareholders of CNH
Global by a quarter, giving them two days to agree to a
sweetened deal.
** Italy's strategic investment fund FSI and Qatar Holding
have signed a joint venture agreement to invest in Italian
companies in sectors including food, fashion and luxury,
furniture and design, tourism and leisure, FSI said.
** Nav Canada, the private company that manages air traffic
over Canada, said it would spend $150 million for a controlling
stake in a joint venture with Iridium Communications Inc
that will track planes over oceans in real time.
** ThyssenKrupp will open its books to remaining
prospective bidders for its U.S and Brazilian steel mills and
ask them to make binding offers for the loss-making plants, the
company said.
** Russian email-to-social networking group Mail.Ru
has sold all the shares it owned in U.S. daily deal
website Groupon and game maker Zynga,
according to the company's website.
** Japan's Nidec Corp is interested in
Finmeccanica's power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia
and is ready to invest 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) to expand
its presence in Europe, president Shigenobu Nagamori told
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group wants to
turn around Renaissance Capital, the emerging markets investment
bank that it is taking over from founder Steven Jennings, CEO
Dmitry Razumov told Reuters.
** Australia-based media concern APN Ltd is to sell
some small New Zealand newspapers, but will keep the country's
biggest daily paper and radio networks, the company said.
** Japan's Komatsu and China's Sinomach
are to battle it out to buy German machine tool maker MAG Group
, three sources familiar with the sale process told
Reuters.
** Italian construction group Gavio, fighting with rival
Salini for control of Italy's biggest builder, Impregilo
, has ruled out a full takeover bid, the group's head
said in La Stampa.
** Qatar Airways is to sell its stake in Luxembourg's
all-cargo airline Cargolux after a disagreement over the future
direction of the airline, a Cargolux spokeswoman said.
** Ukrainian mining group and steel producer Metinvest
denied a weekend newspaper report that it has agreed
to buy the Slovakian unit of U.S. Steel Corp.
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Vrinda Manocha in
Bangalore)