(Corrects time to 2100 GMT in paragraph 1)

Nov 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shareholders in commodity trader Glencore voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of its long-awaited $31 billion takeover of miner Xstrata.

** Shareholders in Xstrata Plc dealt a blow to their board on Tuesday, ushering through a long-awaited $31 billion takeover by trader Glencore International Plc without a controversial pay plan that had been backed by the miner's directors.

** CNOOC Ltd still needs to reach agreement on critical issues with the Canadian government related to its $15.1 billion bid for oil firm Nexen Inc in order to win approval of the deal, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Tuesday.

** Carrefour is selling its 60 percent stake in Indonesian supermarket operations to local partner CT Corp for $673 million, the latest move by the European retailer to retreat from secondary markets.

** Interpublic Group of Cos said it sold its remaining investment in Facebook Inc for $95 million in cash.

** Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it will sell a 40 percent interest in its primary asset, a license offshore Guinea, to Britain's Tullow Oil Plc.

Tullow will pay Hyperdynamics $27 million for its past costs and also carry a share of the company's future expenses up to $100 million.

** Reckitt Benckiser said it looked forward to clinching a deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition after rival bidder Bayer announced it would not increase its offer.

** Czech state-owned oil pipeline operator Mero has agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in the Transalpine (TAL) pipeline from Royal Dutch Shell to secure better access to crude as Russian supplies decline, Mero said on Tuesday.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the second-largest shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, has raised his stake in the U.S. oil and gas company to 8.9 percent, a regulatory filing shows.

** Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2, business daily Vedomosti reported.

** An Italian minister strongly endorsed on Tuesday a plan for a tie-up between Telecom Italia and state-owned agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to speed up the rollout of a national broadband network.

** Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Sunfield Seeds, a company which provides production and processing services for sunflower seeds to more than 30 countries.

** Hostess Brands Inc agreed in court to enter private mediation with its lenders and leaders of a striking union to try to avert the liquidation of the maker of Twinkies snack cakes and Wonder Bread.

** Indonesian private equity firm Northstar Group is expanding into take-private deals, agreeing to buy a majority stake in Singapore-listed Nera Telecommunications and offering to buy the entire company for around $146 million, in a sign of growing ambition among Asia's private equity firms.

** Israel's Delek Petroleum sold a 3.7 percent stake in U.S. subsidiary Delek US Holdings Inc for $57 million to a foreign financial institution, the company said.

** Portugal's largest bank, state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, has agreed to sell its healthcare arm HPP to Brazil's Amil, a unit of U.S. UnitedHealth Group, for 85.6 million euros ($109.7 million).

** Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Tuesday it had placed a non-binding preliminary bid to buy Cosmote Bulgaria Mobile, Globul, Bulgaria's second-biggest mobile operator.

** Two Italian private equity funds are in exclusive talks over a possible financial and business partnership with a holding company that indirectly controls tyremaker Pirelli , the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

** Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera has called off a shareholder pact in GPI, one of the holding companies through which he controls the Italian tyremaker.

** German financial authorities cleared the way for Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to own a majority in German pay-TV company Sky Deutschland.

Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it could still carry forward its losses if its shareholder structure changed, citing German financial authorities.

** U.S. Steel Corp looks determined to quit Slovakia whoever ends up bidding for its business there, the Slovak prime minister said on Tuesday after meeting the head of the company's local operations.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said last week it had received expressions of interest from investors eyeing its subsidiary in the eastern Slovak town of Kosice.

** Bankers are preparing up to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt to back a buyout of Avio as private equity owner Cinven presses ahead with its sale of the airplane parts supplier, banking sources said on Tuesday.

** Nervous Italian shareholders are toying with the idea of a tie-up between the country's two biggest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, to fend off the threat of a foreign takeover, sources close to the situation say.

Intesa banking foundation shareholders have never talked about a possible merger between Italy's largest retail bank and peer UniCredit, the chairman of the Carisbo foundation said on Tuesday.

** French software group Dassault Systemes is looking for acquisitions to expand its product portfolio, after buying a Canadian mining-software specialist earlier this year.

Water consumption and water treatment was an area of specific interest to the group, chief executive Bernard Charles said, as many industrial processes still consumed too much of the vital resource.

** Germany and France are discussing a shake-up of the corporate structure at Airbus parent EADS under which each country would hold around 12 percent of the aircraft maker, several people familiar with the matter said.

The talks, reported earlier by German newspaper Handelsblatt, aim to rearrange a complex web of shareholdings that have come under the spotlight after the collapse of a proposed merger between EADS and UK defence contractor BAE Systems.

** Malaysia's Petronas said on Tuesday it is again extending the closing date of its offer to buy Canada's Progress Energy Resources, as it awaits Canadian government approval for the C$5.2 billion deal.

** Czech power company CEZ cannot sign a deal to expand its Temelin nuclear power plant until French group Areva's appeal against disqualification from the tender process is over, news agency CTK reported. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore)