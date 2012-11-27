Nov 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Santos Basin's BS-4 concession to OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. for $270 million, according to a securities filing on Monday.

** The chief executive of wireless hotspot provider ICOA Inc said his company has never had acquisition talks with Google Inc, and is contacting authorities about a "hoax" press release on Monday that said Google bought his company for $400 million.

** Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc agreed to sell property group Archstone to two real estate investment trusts for about $6.5 billion, taking advantage of a strong market for apartments and marking an end to a 2007 gamble that helped push the investment bank into bankruptcy.

The buyers, Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities Inc, will split the assets 60-40 and will also take on Archstone's debt, for a total transaction value of $16 billion.

** Aston Martin, purveyors of fast cars to a fictional British spy and to real-life billionaires, could be partly owned by India's Mahindra and Mahindra by the end of the week if the Mumbai tractor moguls have their way,a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The source told Reuters that an initial 40-percent stake could rise to 50 percent for a total price unlikely to top $400 million.

** U.S. private equity firm TPG has acquired truck and trailer parts distributor FleetPride from Bahrain's alternative asset manager Investcorp for over $1 billion, Investcorp said.

** Russia's Nord Gold will increase its ownership of Toronto-listed subsidiary High River Gold to 87.9 percent under a share offer that could boost its free float and take it a step further to a premium London listing.

** Belgian financial group KBC is to sell its Russian bank Absolut as part of a series of disposals required for it to receive 7 billion euros ($9 billion) of state aid.

KBC will sell the bank - valued at up to 12 billion roubles ($387 million) - to Blagosostoyanie, a private pension fund, Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

** State conglomerate Russian Technologies is selling control in the world's leading titanium company through a management buyout. VSMPO-Avisma, which accounts for around a quarter of the world's output of the light metal used in aircraft construction, is being bought out by a joint venture between the company's management and state-affiliated Gazprombank.

** Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, is interested in bidding for 316 branches being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to speed up its expansion into lending to small and medium-sized businesses. A 1.65-billion-pound ($2.6 billion) deal to sell the branches to Spanish bidder Santander collapsed last month.