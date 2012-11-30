(Adds Vivendi, SAP, Gecina, Allscripts, Luxottica)
Nov 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil company, should
sign a binding agreement next month to buy half of oil company
TNK-BP from the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons
for $28 billion.
** Italy's oil major ENI does not intend to
exercise its right of first refusal on ConocoPhillips'
stake in Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field, Chief Executive Paolo
Scaroni said. ConocoPhillips intends to sell its Kashagan stake
to Oil and Natural Gas Corp Videsh for about $5
billion.
** Allianz is mulling a bid for Germany's
second-biggest public sector insurer but would need to win over
the company's wary shareholders before it can seal the deal.
** German retailer Metro AG is selling its Real
hypermarkets in eastern Europe to French rival Auchan in a 1.1
billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal to cut debt and focus on
expanding its cash and carry and consumer electronics stores.
** France's media and telecoms group Vivendi and
Polish broadcaster TVN completed a long awaited deal to
combine their pay television platforms in Poland, TVN and its
controlling owner said on Friday.
** Blackstone Group LP has emerged as the frontrunner
in the auction for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc,
but the two sides remain far apart on valuation and a deal is
highly uncertain, people familiar with the matter said.
** Hungary has signed a declaration of intent with E.ON
to buy the German utility's local gas businesses,
which would give the government control over vital gas imports
and negotiations with key Russian supplier Gazprom.
Local media reports have said MVM was likely to pay closer
to 800 million euros for the units.
** Ford Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp and
their local Chinese partner, Changan Automobile Co Ltd
, said they had obtained final approval from the
Chinese government to split their three-way manufacturing and
sales joint venture into two.
** Canada's government said that pending U.S. approvals for
CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid for Nexen Inc
will not affect its own review of the transaction.
** Spanish savings bank Ibercaja Banco will take over peer
Banco Grupo Caja 3 to a form a new group with 65 billion euros
($84.3 billion) in assets, they said.
** Royal Bank of Scotland's sale of its Indian
retail and commercial banking operations to HSBC has
fallen through more than two years after it was struck, leaving
RBS to wind it down.
** China's government has approved a plan by Wanxiang Group
Corp, a major Chinese auto parts maker, to acquire bankrupt U.S.
battery maker A123 Systems Inc, although a deal still
hinges on the outcome of an auction next month and U.S.
government approval. The maker of lithium ion batteries for
electric cars planned to sell its battery business to
Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls for $125 million.
** Supervalu said it remains in talks with several
parties, after a report that Cerberus Capital Management was
having difficulty obtaining financing to buy out the troubled
grocery chain.
** State-controlled Argentine energy company YPF
has bought a 54.7 percent stake in Gas Argentino, the holding
company that controls Argentine natural gas distributor Metrogas
, from Britain's BG Group.
** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) and its Dutch
takeover target TNT Express NV have submitted plans to
meet European anti-trust concerns as they battle to keep the
acquisition on track. The two companies said they planned to
sell assets and open up their air flight operations, but gave no
details.
** Italy's Gruppo Campari said it had extended to
Dec. 10 its bid to take over the whole of Jamaican rum maker
Lascelles de Mercado & Co, a $414.8 million deal, which
will boost its presence in the growing American market.
** Oaktree Capital Management-backed Fusheng Industrial has
acquired German air compressor maker ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH,
Fusheng and ALMiG said. The firms did not disclose the terms of
the deal.
** French car parts equipment maker Valeo said it
had agreed to sell its unit which makes locks, handles and
similar products to Japan's U-Shin for an enterprise
value of 223 million euros ($289.4 million).
** SAP's co-founder Hasso Plattner sold shares in
the German business software maker worth 120 million euros
($155.74 million), divesting a portion of his overall stake, the
company said on Friday.
** Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium
eyewear maker, said on Friday it had signed a deal to buy French
luxury eyewear maker Alain Mikli for around 90 million euros
($117 million).
** Exane BNP Paribas has sold 1.5 percent of French property
group Gecina at 84.29 euros per share for a total of
about 72 million euros ($93.44 million) on behalf of Spain's
Grupo Prasa, market sources said on Friday.
(Compiled by Tej Sapru and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)