Nov 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil company, should sign a binding agreement next month to buy half of oil company TNK-BP from the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons for $28 billion.

** Italy's oil major ENI does not intend to exercise its right of first refusal on ConocoPhillips' stake in Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said. ConocoPhillips intends to sell its Kashagan stake to Oil and Natural Gas Corp Videsh for about $5 billion.

** Allianz is mulling a bid for Germany's second-biggest public sector insurer but would need to win over the company's wary shareholders before it can seal the deal.

** German retailer Metro AG is selling its Real hypermarkets in eastern Europe to French rival Auchan in a 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal to cut debt and focus on expanding its cash and carry and consumer electronics stores.

** France's media and telecoms group Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN completed a long awaited deal to combine their pay television platforms in Poland, TVN and its controlling owner said on Friday.

** Blackstone Group LP has emerged as the frontrunner in the auction for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, but the two sides remain far apart on valuation and a deal is highly uncertain, people familiar with the matter said.

** Hungary has signed a declaration of intent with E.ON to buy the German utility's local gas businesses, which would give the government control over vital gas imports and negotiations with key Russian supplier Gazprom.

Local media reports have said MVM was likely to pay closer to 800 million euros for the units.

** Ford Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp and their local Chinese partner, Changan Automobile Co Ltd , said they had obtained final approval from the Chinese government to split their three-way manufacturing and sales joint venture into two.

** Canada's government said that pending U.S. approvals for CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid for Nexen Inc will not affect its own review of the transaction.

** Spanish savings bank Ibercaja Banco will take over peer Banco Grupo Caja 3 to a form a new group with 65 billion euros ($84.3 billion) in assets, they said.

** Royal Bank of Scotland's sale of its Indian retail and commercial banking operations to HSBC has fallen through more than two years after it was struck, leaving RBS to wind it down.

** China's government has approved a plan by Wanxiang Group Corp, a major Chinese auto parts maker, to acquire bankrupt U.S. battery maker A123 Systems Inc, although a deal still hinges on the outcome of an auction next month and U.S. government approval. The maker of lithium ion batteries for electric cars planned to sell its battery business to Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls for $125 million.

** Supervalu said it remains in talks with several parties, after a report that Cerberus Capital Management was having difficulty obtaining financing to buy out the troubled grocery chain.

** State-controlled Argentine energy company YPF has bought a 54.7 percent stake in Gas Argentino, the holding company that controls Argentine natural gas distributor Metrogas , from Britain's BG Group.

** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) and its Dutch takeover target TNT Express NV have submitted plans to meet European anti-trust concerns as they battle to keep the acquisition on track. The two companies said they planned to sell assets and open up their air flight operations, but gave no details.

** Italy's Gruppo Campari said it had extended to Dec. 10 its bid to take over the whole of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co, a $414.8 million deal, which will boost its presence in the growing American market.

** Oaktree Capital Management-backed Fusheng Industrial has acquired German air compressor maker ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH, Fusheng and ALMiG said. The firms did not disclose the terms of the deal.

** French car parts equipment maker Valeo said it had agreed to sell its unit which makes locks, handles and similar products to Japan's U-Shin for an enterprise value of 223 million euros ($289.4 million).

** SAP's co-founder Hasso Plattner sold shares in the German business software maker worth 120 million euros ($155.74 million), divesting a portion of his overall stake, the company said on Friday.

** Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Friday it had signed a deal to buy French luxury eyewear maker Alain Mikli for around 90 million euros ($117 million).

** Exane BNP Paribas has sold 1.5 percent of French property group Gecina at 84.29 euros per share for a total of about 72 million euros ($93.44 million) on behalf of Spain's Grupo Prasa, market sources said on Friday.