Dec 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Archer Daniels Midland Co raised its takeover
offer for Australia's GrainCorp Ltd to A$12.20 ($12.73)
per share in cash, up from an earlier bid of A$11.75.
** Saputo Inc will buy Dean Foods Co's
Morningstar division for $1.45 billion to widen its product
range and increase its U.S. presence, the Canadian dairy
products maker said on Monday.
** Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has
agreed to buy Cable & Wireless Communications' assets in
Monaco and some islands in a deal worth up to $1 billion, hoping
growth overseas will offset falling revenue and market share at
home.
** U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp
will sell its credit services unit to business
information provider Equifax Inc for $1 billion in
cash.
** Innospec Inc withdrew its offer of about $745
million for chemical manufacturer TPC Group Inc,
potentially paving the way for the success of a rival bid from
First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners for the butadiene
maker.
** Host Hotels and Resorts said its European joint
venture bought five hotels in Paris and Amsterdam from Goldman
Sachs' Whitehall unit for about 440 million euros
($572.26 million).
** Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings Co
Ltd said it is buying 11 hectares of prime waterfront
land in a big industrial zone in southern Malaysia for almost 1
billion ringgit ($328.97 million).
** MphasiS Ltd, an Indian IT services and
back-office support provider and a unit of Hewlett-Packard Co
, has agreed to buy U.S.-based Digital Risk LLC, a
mortgage management specialist, for $175 million.
** Canadian private equity company Onex Corp said
it will acquire a 50 percent stake in BBAM, a manager of
commercial jet aircraft, for $165 million.
** U.S.-Israeli media magnate Haim Saban agreed to buy a
controlling stake in Israel's second largest telecoms operator,
Partner Communications, to expand into the market for
bundled phone, internet and television services.
Saban will pay 250 million shekels ($65 million) in cash and
take on a $300 million debt that Scailex owes to Hong Kong
conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, Scailex said in a statement.
** Network18 Media & Investments Ltd will sell its
shareholding in news provider Newswire18, the company said in a
statement to the stock exchange, in a deal worth 900 million
rupees ($16.6 million).
** Struggling British entertainment retailer HMV
sold off a further chunk of its live business on Monday to cut
debt and said more disposals would follow.
The firm said it had sold MAMA Group and a 50 percent
interest in ticket seller business Mean Fiddler to a subsidiary
of Lloyds Development Capital for 7.3 million pounds ($11.70
million) although 3.5 million of it will be deferred for a year.
** Portuguese oil company Galp Energia has agreed
to buy a 50 percent stake in Morocco's shallow-water Tarfaya
Offshore block from Australia's Tangiers, which would
make it the operator of the project.
Galp said on Monday the value of the deal, including
Tangiers' past costs and assumption of costs related to the
first exploration well, amounted to $41 million.
** Italian cement and concrete group, Cementir Holding
, said on Monday it struck a deal with Australia's
Adelaide Brighton that will help it become the number
one supplier in the Australian market.
** State-controlled Russian energy group InterRao
expects to complete the purchase of a power station in Turkey
this year, the company said on Monday during a visit to Ankara
by President Vladimir Putin.
** Sharp Corp and Qualcomm Inc reached a
deal to jointly develop an energy-efficient LCD panel for
smartphones using the Japanese company's display technology, the
Nikkei reported.
** Italian private equity fund Clessidra has made an offer
to acquire Italy's third-largest commercial broadcaster Telecom
Italia Media, two sources said on Monday.
** Germany's largest power group E.ON has agreed
to buy Verbund's stake in Turkey's Enerjisa in
exchange for German hydropower capacities, Verbund said on
Monday.
** Singapore Airlines said on Monday it was in
talks with interested parties to sell its 49 percent stake in
British carrier Virgin Atlantic, with sources revealing
that Delta Air Lines Inc was among the potential
suitors.
** Shares in India's Jet Airways rose over 7
percent on a report in Mint newspaper that the airline will soon
seek regulatory approval to tweak its ownership pattern to
facilitate a stake sale to Etihad Airways.
** Mobile telecoms equipment joint venture Nokia Siemens
Networks, which is focusing on its core business, is
to sell its optical fibre unit to Marlin Equity Partners for an
undisclosed sum.
** Japan's No.1 golf course operator Accordia Golf Co
mounted a defense against a hostile takeover bid by
smaller rival PGM Holdings KK, saying the bid will
lower value for its shareholders and announcing it will more
than triple annual dividend.
** U.S. gravel maker Martin Marietta Materials Inc
will look to make a friendly offer to buy rival Vulcan Materials
Co, rather than attempt another hostile takeover, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the
decision.
Vulcan rejected Martin Marietta's unsolicited bid of almost
$5 billion last year, saying it undervalued the company.
** British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon
is looking to buy Hampshire Trust, a private bank which offers
funding to property developers and solicitors, Paragon said on
Monday, a move which would give it a retail banking license.
** Germany's Allianz is prepared to offer more for
Provinzial Nordwest, the country's second-biggest public sector
insurer, than initially planned, Financial Times Deutschland
reported, without specifying its sources.
Allianz may offer significantly more than Provinzial
Nordwest's book value of 2.25 billion euros ($2.9 billion),
which is what Allianz was initially prepared to pay, the
newspaper said.
** ASAM, a holding company owned by the province of Milan,
said on Monday it will auction its 14.6 percent stake in airport
operator SEA after an initial public offering was scrapped last
week for lack of demand.
** A federal judge in Los Angeles issued a limited
preliminary injunction on Friday that allows the sale of Los
Angeles-based asset manager TCW Group Inc to private equity firm
Carlyle Group to proceed.
** Ireland has re-opened talks on the sale of state-owned
insurance firm Irish Life to Canada Life, a unit of Canadian
life insurer Great-West Lifeco, the Sunday Business
Post reported.