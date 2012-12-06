Dec 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** German carmaker Daimler raised over $2 billion from a
lightning sale of shares in Airbus parent EADS, making it the
first beneficiary of a shake-up of the European aerospace group
that sent EADS shares higher.
** Blackstone Group has dropped out of the bidding
for Ingham Chickens as the asking price for Australia's largest
chicken producer was too high, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Thursday citing sources. Ingham, wholly owned by Bob Ingham,
was seeking a valuation of around A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).
** Talison Lithium Ltd said on Thursday it is now
backing a sweetened takeover bid from China's Chengdu Tianqi
Industry Group Co, which values the lithium producer at C$847
million ($853.01 million).
** Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying the owner of
Epoch Investment Partners for $668 million in cash to expand its
U.S. asset management business, Canada's No. 2 bank said on
Thursday as it reported little change in quarterly profit.
** British retail billionaire Philip Green has sold a 25
percent stake in Topshop and Topman to a U.S. private equity
firm for 350 million pounds ($563 million) to help accelerate
the chains' overseas expansion.
** French retail group PPR said on Wednesday its
Redcats mail order unit had agreed to sell its U.S. plus-size
fashion business, OneStopPlus Group, to private equity firms
Charlesbank Capital Partners and Webster Capital for an
enterprise value of $525 million.
** A collection of bidders has offered Eastman Kodak Co
more than $500 million for some of its digital
imaging patents, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
** LMI Aerospace, which supplies components to the
aerospace and defense industries, said it will buy Valent
Aerostructures for about $237 million, plus about $9.7 million
of certain retained obligations.
** Harris Corp, a maker of tactical radios used by
the military, said it will sell its broadcast communications
unit to an affiliate of the Gores Group LLC for $225 million.
** Telecom Italia on Thursday rejected a
3-billion-euro ($3.9 billion) investment offer from Egyptian
tycoon Naguib Sawiris and took more time to consider the
possible sale of a stake in its copper network.
** U.S.-based buyout firm General Atlantic LLC agreed to pay
420 million reais ($200 million) for a 31 percent stake in XP
Investimentos CCTVM SA, Brazil's largest independent brokerage,
the companies said on Wednesday.
** Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd and
Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company are among the companies
shortlisted to buy a large minority stake in Indonesia's Panin
Life for about $200 million, sources said.
** Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp said it
intends to make an offer for New Zealand-based network equipment
maker Endace Ltd for about $130 million in cash to
expand its market.
** British cinema chain Cineworld has bought
independent movie theatre operator Picturehouse, giving
traditionally mainstream Cineworld access to an arthouse film
audience.
Cineworld, which runs about 80 cinemas in the UK, is issuing
new shares to help finance the cash deal, which values
privately-owned Picturehouse at 47.3 million pounds ($76.1
million).
** The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said it plans to
sell its shares in EADS, a day after the European
aerospace and defence company announced a major shake-up of its
ownership structure.
** Italian private equity fund Investindustrial is likely to
announce it will invest in British sportscar maker Aston Martin
on Friday, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Afferro Mining Inc said on Thursday it
was in talks with several parties that could result in a
strategic investment or sale of the company, sending its shares
up as much as 22 percent on the London Stock Exchange.
** Renault and Japanese partner Nissan's
$750-million deal to give the French manufacturer effective
control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ is expected to be
signed next week, two sources close to the Russian company
said.