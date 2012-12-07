Dec 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. Airways Group Inc has made a formal merger
proposal to American Airlines parent AMR Corp that
could value the combined airline at around $8.5 billion, a
source familiar with the situation said.
** Glencore International Plc won approval from
China's Ministry of Commerce for its C$6 billion ($6 billion)
purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc, clearing
the last regulatory hurdle for the long-delayed
deal.
** Canadian grain-handler Richardson International Ltd
expects to get Competition Bureau approval for its purchase of
some Viterra Inc assets by the end of the year,
Richardson President Curt Vossen told Reuters.
** A group of Chinese companies, including the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China, is in talks to buy American
International Group Inc's aircraft leasing unit for
about $5.5 billion, AIG said.
** Canada's Industry Ministry said it would hold a media
briefing at 2100 GMT on China's CNOOC Ltd's bid for
energy company Nexen Inc as well as Malaysia's
Petronas's bid for Progress Energy Resources Corp
with information embargoed until 2200 GMT.
** MegaFon , Russia's No.2 mobile
operator, completed a $1.07 billion deal to buy a stake in
cellphone retailer Euroset to expand the number of shops through
which it can sell its services.
** Norway's Yara has agreed to buy the Brazilian
fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge in a deal
valued at $750 million, giving it a wider product range and
distribution network in a key market.
** French insurer AXA is seeking buyers for some
U.S. life insurance assets that could be worth some $500
million, Bloomberg News reported, citing three unnamed sources.
** Italian private equity fund Investindustrial has signed a
deal to buy 37.5 percent of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd
from its Kuwaiti owner Investment Dar. Investindustrial is
investing 150 million pounds ($241 million) in Aston Martin in
the form of a capital increase, the British car maker said.
** Bayer is unlikely to sell its blood glucose
meters business for the time being, after failing to generate
sufficient interest from buyers, two people familiar with the
situation said.
** The Bank of Italy is mulling the sale of its 4.5 percent
stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali to the Fondo
Strategico Italiano (FSI), people familiar with the situation
said.
** Canadian vitamin maker Jamieson Laboratories is in
advanced talks to sell itself, a source directly familiar with
the matter said.
** Hardcastle Restaurants, master franchisee for south and
west India operations of burger chain McDonald's Corp,
said it will merge with its parent Westlife Development Ltd
.
** Austrian energy group OMV may buy German
utility RWE's stake in the Nabucco gas pipeline
project that aims to bring Caspian supplies to Europe.
** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group may
complete the sale of its shares in Medical Park in the first
half of 2013, the Turkish hospital group's chairman said.
** Argentine energy firm YPF is close to inking
two partnership deals, putting it on the right track to meet its
investment goals and bring huge shale gas resources onstream
months after it was nationalised.
** Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments has dropped
out of a consortium that was looking to buy display-advertising
firm Focus Media Holding Ltd, Dow Jones Newswires
reported, citing a person with knowledge of the
deal.