(Adds Rosneft, KT Corp, Vetro Energy, Bonterra Energy, BT,
Liberty Interactive, Ryanair and others)
Dec 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Russian oil group Rosneft will announce within
days it has finalised a deal to buy half of domestic peer TNK-BP
from AAR for $28 billion, several sources familiar
with the situation said.
** South Korea's KT Corp is considering bidding for
Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, which the
seller hopes will fetch 5.5 billion euros ($7.15 billion), two
people familiar with the situation said.
** SPX Corp is in exclusive talks to buy rival
Gardner Denver Inc and hopes to finalize a deal by the
end of the year, four people familiar with the matter said, in a
merger that could create an industrial machinery conglomerate
with a market value over $7 billion.
** Vetro Energy, an Albanian-U.S. firm that made the top bid
for Albanian state-owned oil company Albpetrol, said on Tuesday
it would soon make a deposit as a guarantee so that the 850
million euro ($1.1 billion) sale can go ahead.
** Delta Air Lines agreed to buy a 49 percent stake
in Virgin Atlantic, creating a joint venture that would
expand Delta's access to London's Heathrow airport and increase
competition in the lucrative transatlantic market.
** A consortium of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil
India Ltd and refiner Indian Oil Corp is
among three bidders shortlisted to buy stakes in Canadian oil
sands owned by ConocoPhillips. The assets could be worth
up to $5 billion.
** Russia's RUSAL Plc said that Kremlin-favoured
tycoon Roman Abramovich would buy a smaller stake than
previously agreed in Norilsk Nickel, in a revised deal
to end a four-year battle over the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner.
Abramovich would pay RUSAL and billionaire Vladimir Potanin
$1.5 billion for a 5.87 percent stake in the Arctic miner, less
than the 7.3 percent stake agreed last week.
** Diageo has pulled out of talks to buy a stake in
top-selling tequila brand Jose Cuervo in a surprise move that
fuelled speculation that the world's biggest spirits maker could
now set its sights on smaller rival Beam Inc.
** Spectra Energy Corp said it will spend $1.49
billion to buy the Express-Platte System, one of the three major
pipelines that move crude oil from Western Canada to refineries
in the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions in the United States.
** Kingfisher Airlines said on Tuesday it was in
talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and other investors about
taking a stake in the grounded and indebted Indian carrier.
Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is close to buying a 48 percent
stake in the company for a little over 30 billion rupees ($550.3
million), the Mumbai Mirror had reported on
Tuesday.
** Contract manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd
said it agreed to take over Motorola Mobility's
manufacturing operations in Tianjin, China and Jaguariuna,
Brazil.
A Google spokeswoman said the agreement encompassed
the bulk of Motorola's manufacturing capacity, but declined to
provide further comment on the terms of the transaction.
** Africa-focused Tullow Oil plans to buy a
Norwegian oil explorer for up to $672 million and sell its North
Sea gas assets as part of a strategy to chase oil-rich
exploration in a prospective European market.
** South African copper miner Palabora Mining Company
said on Tuesday a consortium of South African and
Chinese parastatals would buy a 74.5 percent stake in it from
Rio Tinto and Anglo American.
The deal values the South African copper miner at 5.3
billion rand ($610.49 million).
** Bonterra Energy Corp said on Tuesday it offered
about C$441 million ($447 million) to buy Spartan Oil Corp
, a move that could derail Pinecrest Energy Inc's
planned takeover of Spartan.
** John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp took
control of travel information website TripAdvisor Inc
from veteran media mogul Barry Diller.
Liberty disclosed on Tuesday it bought about 5 million
shares of common stock of TripAdvisor from Diller and the
Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation at a price of $62.50
per share or about $312 million.
** BT is selling its 9.1 percent stake in Tech
Mahindra in a deal expected to raise about $183
million and see the British telecoms operator exit an Indian IT
services group it co-founded more than two decades ago.
** Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on
Tuesday he is confident the European Commission will accept a
package of remedies offered to obtain approval for its proposed
acquisition of Irish rival Aer Lingus.
** Prominent United Arab Emirates group Al Ghurair said it
had no intention yet of selling its half ownership of Ras Lanuf,
Libya's biggest refinery, but also had not decided whether to go
ahead with investing another $2 billion.
** NASDAQ OMX Group is buying a 25 percent of Dutch
cash equity and equity derivatives trading venue TOM, The Order
Machine, with an option to secure a majority stake, the
transatlantic exchange operator said late on Monday.
** Italian gas group Snam and regional utility
Acegas-APS have reached an agreement to manage gas
distribution activities in the north east of Italy, the two
companies said on Tuesday.
** Austrian-German relations could become strained this week
if Austria goes to court to cancel its purchase of Hypo Alpe
Adria from German public-sector lender BayernLB
.
** TNS Inc, which provides data transmission
services to banks and retailers, agreed to be taken private by
an investor group led by Siris Capital Group for about $518
million.
** Cable maker Belden Inc said it bought privately
held PPC, which makes connectors used in broadband and wireless
services, for $515.7 million to strengthen its position in the
broadcast industry.
** Sutherland Global Services, a U.S.-based technology and
back office outsourcing services provider, has agreed to acquire
the healthcare outsourcing arm of India's Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd, the companies said on Tuesday.
The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but a
person with direct knowledge of the transaction said Sutherland
will buy all of Apollo Health Street shares for 10 billion
rupees ($184 million).
** Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
is selling up to 60 million shares worth around 408 million
Malaysian ringgit ($133 million)in the country's largest
electricity utility, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, according to
a source familiar with the deal.
** The battle for MIPS Technologies intensified on
Tuesday when CEVA said it would pay $90 million for the
microprocessor operating business, trumping a bid from Britain's
Imagination Technologies for a second time.
** Belgium-based television services company Alfacam
said on Tuesday it had secured a financial lifeline
from family-owned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group in an
initial deal that could strengthen its position in Asian
markets.
Alfacam said it had a preliminary deal for a 24 million euro
($31 million) credit facility and 6 million euro equity
injection from Hinduja.
** Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on
Tuesday it agreed to acquire the Olcha gold and silver deposit
in Russia from Ovoca Gold Plc. The transaction value is
approximately $13.5 million.
** More than a handful of parties are still interested in
buying ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in the United States
and Brazil, the top German steel maker's finance chief said.
The company posted a massive 4.7 billion euro ($6.1 billion)
annual loss on Monday as it took a painful write-down on steel
mills in the United States and Brazil that it is trying to sell.
** Italy's Exor said on Tuesday it had signed an
accord to vote in favour of the merger between CNH Global
and Fiat Industrial, of which it owns a stake of
30 percent.
** American Airlines wants a quick resolution one way or
another on whether to pursue a merger with US Airways Group Inc
or emerge from Chapter 11 on a stand-alone basis, AMR Corp
Chief Executive Tom Horton said on Monday.
** Thailand's third-richest man extended the deadline on his
S$8.88-per-share ($7.27) offer to buy Fraser and Neave Ltd
, to Jan. 2, the fourth delay in about one-and-a-half
months as he plays for time until the Jan. 3 deadline of a
slightly higher rival bid.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
($1 = 54.5150 Indian rupees)
($1 = 1.2216 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 3.0595 Malaysian ringgits)
($1 = 8.6815 South African rand)
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore)