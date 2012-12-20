Dec 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Thursday:

** IntercontinentalExchange agreed an $8 billion deal to buy New York Stock Exchange owner NYSE Euronext on Thursday, propelling the commodities player into European financial futures and helping it to take on arch rival CME Group.

** Norway's sovereign wealth fund has bought a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.6 billion) stake in a portfolio of industrial real estate from warehouse owner Prologis, as it ramps up its still small property investments.

** Shares in Illumina jumped 7 percent on Thursday, after Swiss newspaper L'Agefi reported that Roche may have reached an agreement to buy the U.S. gene-sequencing company.

Citing "information that appears trustworthy but could not be verified", the paper said the two parties may have last week agreed on a transaction price of $66 per share which would value the company between $8.1 billion and $8.2 billion.

** Oracle Corp agreed to buy Eloqua Inc, a maker of web-based marketing automation software that listed in August, for about $810 million as it seeks to expand its cloud-computing services.

** Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd said on Thursday it has received approval from Canada's Competition Bureau for its C$800-million ($808 million) purchase of some country elevators, port grain-terminal space and processing plants from Glencore International PLC.

** William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, expanded into the large Australian gambling market when it and partner GVC Holdings agreed a 485 million pound ($789 million) deal for Sportingbet on Thursday.

** Appalachian natural gas company EQT Corp said it will sell its distribution business to privately held Peoples Natural Gas for about $720 million in cash to focus on its growing production and pipeline businesses.

** French luxury group PPR is in exclusive talks to sell its Cyrillus and Vert Baudet children's apparel brands to investment fund Alpha, online newspaper Wansquare reported.

** General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen, daunted by likely political roadblocks, scrapped plans for a joint mid-size car programme within their nascent alliance while adding engine cooperation.

** Spanish bank Santander said it will book gross capital gains of 410 million euros ($543.6 million) from its alliance with Dutch insurer Aegon aimed at strengthening their bankassurance business in Spain.

** BNP Paribas SA, France's largest bank, agreed to sell its Egyptian arm to Dubai lender Emirates NBD for $500 million as French lenders divest operations in the North African country to shore up their capital bases.

** A trio of small oil and gas companies said on Thursday they have agreed to combine to form a mid-sized Canadian producer, hoping a focus on light crude and monthly dividend policy will generate more value for investors than they were garnering individually.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Thursday it has bought nearly half of an energy-focused peer, NGP Energy Capital Management LLC, as it seeks to capitalize on a revolution in U.S. energy markets.

** Sumitomo Life Insurance Co said it is buying HSBC Holding's 18 percent stake in Vietnamese insurer Baoviet Holdings for about $340 million, the latest Japanese acquisition in Southeast Asia.

** French cement maker Lafarge SA is in talks with private equity and financial firms to sell a 20 to 25 percent stake in its India unit for about $300 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn said on Thursday that it had bought an 8.88 percent stake in GoPro for $200 million, giving the U.S. camera maker a valuation of $2.25 billion.

** Italian insurer Unipol has sold its 1.07 percent stake in larger rival Assicurazioni Generali to comply with demands by the competition watchdog, Unipol's chief executive, Carlo Cimbri, said on Thursday.

** TeliaSonera said it would sell its Norwegian fixed broadband unit NextGenTel to Telio Holding for 601 million Norwegian crowns ($108 million) on a cash and debt free basis.

** Belgo-Dutch medical firm Arseus bought Colorado-based B&B Pharmaceuticals to strengthen its position in the market for drug compounding, where pharmacists buy ingredients and make their own versions of drugs.

** SMA Solar S92G.DE, Germany's No. 1 solar group, acquired 72.5 percent of Jiangsu Zeversolar New Energy, gaining a foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market.

** Portugal said on Thursday it would postpone its long-awaited privatisation of debt-laden airline TAP after rejecting the sole bid by Colombian-Brazilian entrepreneur German Efromovich, but it still plans to beat its asset disposal target.

** The European Union approved a cash injection of 1.87 billion euros ($2.48 billion) into four former Spanish savings banks, the second phase of the overhaul of the country's banking sector. The cash injection means two of the banks - BMN and CEISS - will be nationalised.

** Australia's GrainCorp defended its rejection of a sweetened $2.9 billion takeover offer by Archer Daniels Midland, but said it remained open to higher offers and would hold further talks with its U.S. suitor.

** Italy's state-backed financing body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would invest in a new company set up to manage Telecom Italia's fixed-line network, its head was quoted as saying on Thursday.

** Japan's JX Holdings said it is buying stakes in several oil and gas fields in offshore Britain in the North Sea from Italy's Eni, a move that could help it post a roughly five-fold jump in output from the region by end-decade.

** A major shareholder in Telenet, Belgium's biggest broadband cable firm, has rejected a 35 euros per share bid by Liberty Global, adding further pressure on the U.S. cable group to raise its offer.

** Norwegian maritime classification firm Det Norske Veritas agreed to merge with Hamburg-based Germanischer Lloyd to create one of the sector's top players with 17,000 employees, the companies said.

** The partners in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field are in talks to take a stake in the Nabucco consortium that is competing to build the first pipeline to deliver Azeri gas to Europe, Nabucco shareholder Bulgarian Energy Holding said.

** Equatorial Energia will gain a controlling stake in troubled power company Grupo Rede Energia under an agreement between the two companies and CPFL Energia , according to a securities filing by CPFL on Wednesday.

** Sanofi said its Merial unit signed an agreement to buy the animal health business of drugmaker Dosch Pharmaceuticals to boost its presence in the growing Indian market.

** U.S. oil and gas company SandRidge Energy Inc, which is facing calls from two top investors to replace its board and chief executive, struck a deal on Wednesday to sell its Permian Basin properties in west Texas to privately held oil and gas company Sheridan Production Partners for $2.6 billion.

** Display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Carlyle Group LP for about $3.7 billion in what would be the largest ever private equity deal in China.

** Google Inc agreed to sell set-top TV box maker Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc for $2.35 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Wednesday.

** A hedge fund with a 4 percent stake in Caribou Coffee Co on Wednesday urged the company to pursue a better deal after it agreed to be sold to Germany's Benckiser group for $340 million, saying it is easily worth double that price.