(Adds Jizhong)
Dec 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** A Malaysian tycoon's 1.5 billion ringgit ($489.40
million) buyout offer for commodities firm Tradewinds Bhd
underscores a privatization drive in Southeast Asia as
low share prices and cheap finance entice dealmakers to snap up
assets.
** Jizhong Energy Resources bought Hebei
Aviation Investment Group's 15 percent stake in Xiamen Airlines
for 1.9 billion yuan ($307.8 million), Xiamen's parent China
Southern Airlines said late on Wednesday.
** India has rejected a proposal by autos-to-software
conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to set up a joint
venture with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, a
government statement said on Wednesday.
According to media reports, the companies were to invest
about 1 billion rupees ($18.20 million) to develop and
manufacture naval systems.
** India's cabinet approved selling a further stake in
state-run Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, a
minister said on Wednesday.
** VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest partly
private lender by assets, is set to sign a deal to sell shares
to Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, making the Japanese
lender its strategic investor, a VietinBank official said on
Wednesday.
** Medical device and products maker Covidien Plc on
Wednesday said it has a definitive agreement to acquire CV
Ingenuity, a privately held company focusing on treatments for
peripheral arterial disease.
Financial terms of the deal, expected to close in the first
quarter of 2013, were not disclosed.
($1 = 6.235 yuan)
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan and Garima Goel in Bangalore)