Dec 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** French group Vinci won a privatization tender
for Portugal's airports operator ANA on Thursday with a hefty
3.08 billion euro ($4.1 billion) bid, enabling debt-laden Lisbon
to beat its EU/IMF asset sale goal.
** Fubon Financial, one of the most aggressive
Taiwanese financial firms expanding into the Chinese market,
said it will buy an 80 percent stake in China's Firstsino Bank
for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.03 billion).
** Poland's government approved a motion on Thursday to move
small stakes in four state-controlled companies to a special
fund as a step toward selling them in order to fund
infrastructure projects.
The decision includes an 11.4 percent stake in top Polish
utility PGE, 8.4 percent of top lender PKO,
10.1 percent of top insurer PZU and 38 percent of
chemical group Ciech. Based on the companies' average
share prices over the past six months, all four stakes combined
are worth around 11 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion), a ministry
official said.
** VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest partly
private lender by assets, will sell a 20 percent stake - the
biggest available to foreign investors - to Japan's Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ for 15.46 trillion dong ($743 million).
** Chemicals company Clariant AG has agreed to sell
three units to U.S. private equity firm SK Capital for 502
million Swiss francs ($550 million) in a boost to plans to move
away from low-margin cyclical businesses.
** Italian investment fund F2i will buy a 14.6 percent stake
in airport operator SEA from Milan's provincial government for
147 million euros ($194.37 million), or 4.04 euros per share.
** Italy's mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Milano
said on Thursday it is ending a commercial partnership
with French Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), part of
Credit Mutuel group.
** Japan's Toshiba Corp is in talks with three
parties, including U.S. engineering firm Chicago Bridge and Iron
Co NV, to sell a portion of its stake in its nuclear
power unit Westinghouse, according to media reports.