Dec 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** A group of private equity firms, including the Carlyle Group, struck a deal to buy financial advisory and investment banking firm Duff & Phelps Corp for about $665.5 million.

** Taiwan's Chinatrust Commercial Bank is in talks with U.S. investment fund Lone Star Funds and other shareholders of Tokyo Star Bank to take over the Japanese lender for some 50 billion yen ($580.8 million), Japanese media reported.

** Spanish utility Iberdrola is selling its French wind park unit to a consortium including General Electric for about 400 million euros ($529 million) in its drive to cut debt and keep an investment grade credit rating.

** The German government is close to completing a 100 million-euro ($132.2 million) arms deal with Saudi Arabia to sell 30 armored vehicles, and Berlin's national security council has already signaled its backing, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported.

** China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd said it will buy a 23.5 percent stake in Port de Djibouti S.A. for $185 million, its third port investment in Africa after Lagos in Nigeria and Lome in Togo.

** Carlo Tassara Group, former majority owner of Polish bank Alior, is expected to name advisors this week to sell its remaining stake in the company, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported.