Jan 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum miner, has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Zimbabwe unit to local black investors for $971 million to meet black ownership targets set by President Robert Mugabe.

** Softbank Corp, which has struck a deal to buy third-ranked American mobile carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, is in the final stages of talks to sell about 67 percent stake in eAccess Ltd to Samsung Electronics Co and 10 others, the Nikkei reported.

** Sompo Japan Insurance, Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Zurich Insurance and Allianz SE are among the potential buyers for Turkish bank Yapi Kredi's insurance arm Yapi Kredi Sigorta, sources close to the matter said.

** Daimler AG is eyeing a stake in the passenger car unit of its Chinese partner BAIC Group as part of efforts to boost its position in the world's largest car market, three people close to the plans said.

** French power group EDF said it had sold its entire 1.6 percent stake in U.S. power group Exelon Corp for $470 million.

** British newspaper group Trinity Mirror said it had been approached by a group of investors interested in its Sunday People tabloid.

Earlier on Friday, the Financial Times reported that a consortium headed by former Fleet Street editor Sue Douglas and backed by private equity firm Phoenix Ventures had proposed buying a majority stake in the title for 10 million pounds ($16 million).

** Private equity firms including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and KKR & Co are separately in advanced talks to buy Warburg Pincus LLC's majority stake in Indian tyre maker Alliance Tire Group for about $400 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Impregilo, Italy's biggest builder, has agreed to sell its remaining 6.5 percent stake in Brazil-based motorway operator EcoRodovias to Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual.

** U.S. buyout firm JC Flowers & Co is selling 40 percent of its stake in Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual Group , according to analysts at Bradesco BBI, partially cashing out of a two-year investment that yielded an estimated 50 percent return.

** European publishing group Mecom Group Plc received offers for parts of its operations in the Netherlands and Poland, and the company said it expected pressure on earnings to continue in 2013 due to declining advertising revenue.

** German DIY store chain Praktiker is not in talks with Austrian rival Baumax over a merger or tie-up, a source familiar with the German company's thinking said.

** British private equity group 3i has sold all of its remaining 16.7 percent stake in German engineering group Norma for about 109 million euros ($142 million).