Jan 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Shares of Dell Inc soared 13 percent to a near eight-month high on Monday after Bloomberg reported the world's No. 3 PC maker is in talks with at least two private equity firms about going private.

** Pfizer Inc is considering buying India's Agila Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd, for a possible price of $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

** Daimler AG is not aware of China Investment Corp's (CIC) plans to take a stake in the company and is not in talks with CIC, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

** France Telecom would consider taking over the subsea cables business of Alcatel-Lucent, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Monday, as the telecoms gear maker seeks to ease its debt burden.

** Indonesia's influential Bakrie family warned on Monday that it could rethink its proposed exit from Bumi Plc, a coal venture it co-founded with Nat Rothschild, if the financier pursues a planned return to the board.

** Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC will eventually be merged even if Chrysler does go for an initial public offering, said Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of both automakers.

** U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is not planning a takeover of HMV after buying some of the struggling British entertainment retailer's debt, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** ICAP has sold a stake in technology unit Traiana to seven top banks in the latest example of the world's largest broker partnering with clients on key projects in a bid to retain their long-term support.

** UPS is dropping its $7 billion bid for Dutch delivery firm TNT Express after European anti-trust regulators said they would veto it, leaving TNT's future in doubt and almost halving the value of its shares.

Germany's Deutsche Post said it is not interested in bidding for TNT Express after UPS said it was dropping its bid.

** Israel-based Nice Systems , which provides civil defence monitoring systems, is in talks to buy rival Verint for $1.5 billion in cash and stock, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported.

** UK shale gas-driller Cuadrilla Resources is holding preliminary talks with energy investors to sell a stake in the firm, amid keen interest to develop the country's unconventional gas potential, its Australian owner AJ Lucas said on Monday.

** Canadian miner Alamos Gold Inc said it will buy Aurizon Mines Ltd for about C$780 million ($792.96 million) in cash and stock to get access to Aurizon's only operating gold mine, Casa Berardi, in northern Quebec.

** Russia's state uranium firm has agreed to pay $1.3 billion to take Canada's Uranium One Inc private, as the successor to the Soviet Union's nuclear industry seeks to strengthen its grip on supplies.

Atomredmetzoloto and affiliate Effective Energy N.V. - together known as ARMZ - said on Monday they would buy the shares in Uranium One they do not already own in a deal valuing Canada's No.2 uranium producer at C$2.74 billion ($2.8 billion).

** Saint-Gobain has struck a deal to sell its North American glass container operation to Ireland's Ardagh Group for $1.7 billion, beginning its planned exit from the low-margin business.

** Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd, a Malaysian lender controlled by the country's sixth richest man Quek Leng Chan, will take its 79 percent-owned investment banking arm Hong Leong Capital Bhd private, according to a stock exchange filing late on Monday.

** PSA Peugeot Citroen could take over alliance partner General Motors' troubled Opel unit in Europe with backing from GM and the French state under an option currently being looked at, newspaper La Tribune said on Monday on its website.

** China's Citic Telecom International and Citic Pacific have agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company from U.K.-based Cable & Wireless Communications and Portugal Telecom for $1.16 billion, the Chinese companies said in a statement on Sunday.

** Switzerland's Swatch has agreed to buy the high-end jewellery arm of Harry Winston in a $1 billion deal which expands the watchmaker's luxury offering and leaves the Canadian group to concentrate on its diamond mines.

** Spain's Iberdrola SA has halted a plan to sell part of its Scottish Power unit, saying it had made better than expected progress in a planned 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) asset sale programme, a newspaper reported.

** Chinese shipping group Cosco is considering investing 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in Greece's largest port at Piraeus (OLP), which is on the government's privatisations agenda, financial daily Imerisia said.

** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp tightened its grip on Sky Deutschland on Monday, saying it would raise its stake in the German pay-TV company to 54.5 percent from just under half in a capital increase.

** Italy's flagship airline Alitalia would benefit from a tie-up with long-time stakeholder Air France in due course, Italy's outgoing industry minister was quoted saying by a newspaper.

** Poland is moving ahead with plans to float up to 25 percent of real estate holding firm PHN before finding a strategic investor for the company which has a portfolio estimated to be worth 2.5 billion zlotys ($810 million).

** Investment group PPF, owned by Czech magnate Petr Kellner, is aiming to buy the Czech unit of Telefonica, but attempts have so far failed due to the price offered, weekly magazine Euro reported.

** Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd received a second takeover offer from U.S. clothing company VF Corp and a private equity firm that matches a A$556 million ($586.55 million) bid by its U.S. boss, Paul Naude.

** Portugal's Millennium bcp could sell its Polish unit Bank Millennium this year, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without naming its sources.

** Iran's national gas company may bid for a Turkish natural gas distributor and has sought the preliminary documents in the privatisation tender, Turkey's Zaman newspaper reported, citing energy officials.

** Australia's Altona Mining is considering selling its Roseby copper project or seeking a merger among a range of options after Xstrata decided not to buy into the copper project in Queensland state, its chief said.

** Canada's Sun Life Financial and Malaysian state investor Khazanah have agreed to buy Aviva's Malaysian insurance joint venture with lender CIMB for about 1.7 billion ringgit ($563 million), sources said on Sunday.

** Qatar Airways has sold its stake in freight-only airline Cargolux, the chief executive of Qatar Airways confirmed on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Luxembourg state had said on Dec. 19 that Luxembourg had taken back a stake in Cargolux from Qatar Airways with the intention of selling it on soon. Luxembourg sold the 35 percent stake to Qatar Airways last year, and bought it back for the original sale price of $117.5 million.