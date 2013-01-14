Jan 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Shares of Dell Inc soared 13 percent to a near
eight-month high on Monday after Bloomberg reported the world's
No. 3 PC maker is in talks with at least two private equity
firms about going private.
** Pfizer Inc is considering buying India's Agila
Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug
supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd, for a possible price of
$2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
** Daimler AG is not aware of China Investment
Corp's (CIC) plans to take a stake in the company and is not in
talks with CIC, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at
the Detroit auto show on Monday.
** France Telecom would consider taking over the
subsea cables business of Alcatel-Lucent, Chief
Executive Stephane Richard said on Monday, as the telecoms gear
maker seeks to ease its debt burden.
** Indonesia's influential Bakrie family warned on Monday
that it could rethink its proposed exit from Bumi Plc,
a coal venture it co-founded with Nat Rothschild, if the
financier pursues a planned return to the board.
** Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC will eventually
be merged even if Chrysler does go for an initial public
offering, said Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of both
automakers.
** U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is not planning a takeover of HMV after buying
some of the struggling British entertainment retailer's debt, a
source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
** ICAP has sold a stake in technology unit Traiana
to seven top banks in the latest example of the world's largest
broker partnering with clients on key projects in a bid to
retain their long-term support.
** UPS is dropping its $7 billion bid for Dutch
delivery firm TNT Express after European anti-trust
regulators said they would veto it, leaving TNT's future in
doubt and almost halving the value of its shares.
Germany's Deutsche Post said it is not interested
in bidding for TNT Express after UPS said it was
dropping its bid.
** Israel-based Nice Systems , which
provides civil defence monitoring systems, is in talks to buy
rival Verint for $1.5 billion in cash and stock, the
Calcalist financial newspaper reported.
** UK shale gas-driller Cuadrilla Resources is holding
preliminary talks with energy investors to sell a stake in the
firm, amid keen interest to develop the country's unconventional
gas potential, its Australian owner AJ Lucas said on Monday.
** Canadian miner Alamos Gold Inc said it will buy
Aurizon Mines Ltd for about C$780 million ($792.96
million) in cash and stock to get access to Aurizon's only
operating gold mine, Casa Berardi, in northern Quebec.
** Russia's state uranium firm has agreed to pay $1.3
billion to take Canada's Uranium One Inc private, as
the successor to the Soviet Union's nuclear industry seeks to
strengthen its grip on supplies.
Atomredmetzoloto and affiliate Effective Energy N.V. -
together known as ARMZ - said on Monday they would buy the
shares in Uranium One they do not already own in a deal valuing
Canada's No.2 uranium producer at C$2.74 billion ($2.8
billion).
** Saint-Gobain has struck a deal to sell its
North American glass container operation to Ireland's Ardagh
Group for $1.7 billion, beginning its planned exit
from the low-margin business.
** Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd, a Malaysian
lender controlled by the country's sixth richest man Quek Leng
Chan, will take its 79 percent-owned investment banking arm Hong
Leong Capital Bhd private, according to a stock
exchange filing late on Monday.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen could take over alliance
partner General Motors' troubled Opel unit in Europe with
backing from GM and the French state under an option currently
being looked at, newspaper La Tribune said on Monday on its
website.
** China's Citic Telecom International and Citic Pacific
have agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company
from U.K.-based Cable & Wireless Communications and
Portugal Telecom for $1.16 billion, the Chinese
companies said in a statement on Sunday.
** Switzerland's Swatch has agreed to buy the
high-end jewellery arm of Harry Winston in a $1 billion
deal which expands the watchmaker's luxury offering and leaves
the Canadian group to concentrate on its diamond mines.
** Spain's Iberdrola SA has halted a plan to sell
part of its Scottish Power unit, saying it had made better than
expected progress in a planned 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion)
asset sale programme, a newspaper reported.
** Chinese shipping group Cosco is considering
investing 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in Greece's largest
port at Piraeus (OLP), which is on the government's
privatisations agenda, financial daily Imerisia said.
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp tightened its grip on
Sky Deutschland on Monday, saying it would raise its
stake in the German pay-TV company to 54.5 percent from just
under half in a capital increase.
** Italy's flagship airline Alitalia would benefit from a
tie-up with long-time stakeholder Air France in due
course, Italy's outgoing industry minister was quoted saying by
a newspaper.
** Poland is moving ahead with plans to float up to 25
percent of real estate holding firm PHN before finding a
strategic investor for the company which has a portfolio
estimated to be worth 2.5 billion zlotys ($810 million).
** Investment group PPF, owned by Czech magnate Petr
Kellner, is aiming to buy the Czech unit of Telefonica,
but attempts have so far failed due to the price offered, weekly
magazine Euro reported.
** Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
received a second takeover offer from U.S. clothing
company VF Corp and a private equity firm that matches a
A$556 million ($586.55 million) bid by its U.S. boss, Paul
Naude.
** Portugal's Millennium bcp could sell its Polish
unit Bank Millennium this year, daily Rzeczpospolita reported
without naming its sources.
** Iran's national gas company may bid for a Turkish natural
gas distributor and has sought the preliminary documents in the
privatisation tender, Turkey's Zaman newspaper reported, citing
energy officials.
** Australia's Altona Mining is considering selling
its Roseby copper project or seeking a merger among a range of
options after Xstrata decided not to buy into the copper
project in Queensland state, its chief said.
** Canada's Sun Life Financial and Malaysian state investor
Khazanah have agreed to buy Aviva's Malaysian insurance joint
venture with lender CIMB for about 1.7 billion ringgit ($563
million), sources said on Sunday.
** Qatar Airways has sold its stake in freight-only airline
Cargolux, the chief executive of Qatar Airways
confirmed on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the Luxembourg state had said on Dec. 19
that Luxembourg had taken back a stake in Cargolux from Qatar
Airways with the intention of selling it on soon. Luxembourg
sold the 35 percent stake to Qatar Airways last year, and bought
it back for the original sale price of $117.5 million.