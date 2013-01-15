(Adds Pronova; updates Qatar, Given, ConocoPhillips)
Jan 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Germany's BASF lifted its offer for Norwegian
fish oils maker Pronova on Tuesday after its initial
offer failed to attract enough acceptances.
BASF lifted the bid to 13.50 crowns per share, valuing the
firm at $737 million, Pronova said in a statement.
** Czech energy company EPH will buy a 49 percent stake in
Slovak gas utility SPP from Germany's E.ON and
France's GDF Suez for a total of 2.6 billion euros
($3.5 billion), pushing ahead in a multi-billion acquisition
strategy.
** ConocoPhillips will sell some of its oilfields in
Montana and North Dakota to Denbury Resources Inc for
$1.05 billion to focus instead on its promising shale oil and
gas properties in the same region.
** Given Imaging is no longer considering a sale
or merger and will instead focus on its existing operating plan,
as well as potential acquisitions and alliances, the
camera-in-a-pill maker said on Tuesday.
** French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday
he would not confirm or deny reports that carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen could buy alliance partner General Motors'
troubled Opel unit in Europe.
** Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd said
on Tuesday it had acquired Lornamead Acquisitions Ltd for about
$190 million, as it strengthens its business globally in health,
beauty and cosmetics.
** Qatar Airways is not interested in buying a stake in
Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd or any other Indian
airline, its chief executive said, quashing media reports that
the Gulf carrier was in talks for a potential investment.
** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his
$7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks
conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd for the seventh
time, to Jan. 21.
** India's Yes Bank Ltd is in talks to buy the
local retail and commercial operations of Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
** Investcorp, one of the Middle East's largest
private equity houses, has sold CCC Information Services to
U.S-headquartered Leonard Green & Partners, the Bahrain-based
firm said on Tuesday.
** Australian private equity firm Ironbridge said on Tuesday
it has sold its New Zealand waste company, EnviroWaste, to Hong
Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings for NZ$501
million ($421 million), including NZ$11 million in debt.
** Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest
mobile phone company, said it would buy Hamilton-based Mountain
Cablevision Limited and some wireless spectrum licenses from
Canada's Shaw Communications Inc for about C$700
million ($710 million).
** German public-sector lender BayernLB said on
Tuesday that it has sold a stake of roughly 2 percent in
Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa to investors.
** Telefonica S.A. has sold its remaining 2.9
percent stake in telecommunications equipment company Amper S.A.
, which it used to fully own, a source with knowledge of
the situation said on Tuesday.
** Aurizon Mines Ltd advised its shareholders on
Tuesday to hold off on taking any action on an unsolicited
takeover proposal from rival gold miner Alamos Gold Inc
while it reviews the bid.
($1 = 0.9857 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 1.1910 New Zealand dollars)
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Neha Dimri and Pallavi
Ail in Bangalore)