(Adds Temasek Holdings, Dmail Group, Reed Elsevier, H&R Real, Saint-Gobain, SeaWorld Parks, Grupo Herdez, PGM Holdings; updates Etisalat, Sun Life Financial)

Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** PGM Holdings KK, Japan's second-largest golf course operator, failed in its hostile bid to buy a majority stake in bigger rival Accordia Golf Co, the Nikkei reported citing sources.

** Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez said on Thursday it plans to buy Nutrisa, a frozen yogurt and food supplement chain, in a deal valuing the company at almost $240 million.

** SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, which is exploring a sale, has attracted early buyout interest from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Saint-Gobain said on Thursday it has accepted a $1.7 billion euro offer from Ireland's Ardagh Group for its Verallia North America unit after its workers' council backed the takeover.

** H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has launched a $4.5 billion bid to buy Primaris Retail REIT because it is a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to capitalize on Target Corp's imminent expansion into Canada.

** Reed Elsevier said on Thursday it had sold its LexisNexis screening business to a private equity group as part of a move to focus on assets with more predictable earnings and higher margins.

** Italian e-commerce and publishing company Dmail Group has not inked any agreement to sell assets, the company said, denying press reports that sent its shares to a six-month high on Thursday.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is not interested in investing in Dell Inc as part of a consortium led by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian state investor Khazanah will buy Aviva Plc's Malaysian insurance joint venture with lender CIMB Group for 1.8 billion Malaysian ringgit ($597 million) in a deal that will accelerate Sun Life's push into southeast Asia.

** Norwegian fund manger Odin Forvaltning will accept BASF's sweetened takeover offer for fish-oils maker Pronova and expects the German company to exceed its 90 percent threshold to complete the deal, it said on Thursday.

** Italian private equity fund Clessidra would consider a full takeover bid for Telecom Italia Media, a source close to the fund said, as the board of Telecom Italia met to decide what to do with its stake in the loss-making company.

** Medical device maker Stryker Corp said it will buy Hong Kong-based Trauson Holdings Co Ltd for $764 million in cash to expand in China, one of the fastest-growing markets for orthopaedic products.

** Abu Dhabi's Etisalat is interested in buying Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Morocco's top telecom operator, potentially resuming foreign expansion that appeared over with its withdrawal from key Asian markets last year.

** ArcelorMittal SA and Brazil's Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA have emerged as leading bidders for steel mills ThyssenKrupp AG is trying to sell in the United States and Brazil, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

** U.S. telecoms group AT&T is looking at an acquisition in Europe, possibly of Dutch peer KPN or the UK's Everything Everywhere, to offset weak growth at home, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** BTG Pactual Group, Latin America's largest investment bank, pulled out from the race to acquire GVT SA, the Brazil-based telecommunications unit of Vivendi SA, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

** An alliance between French water and waste companies Veolia Environnment and Suez Environnement would be hard to implement because of antitrust concerns, Veolia head Antoine Frerot said on Thursday.

** Low-cost French telecoms firm Iliad is unlikely to take part in any consolidation of the local industry, but sees network sharing as an option to boost operators' earnings, its founder and CEO said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

** Dutch brewer Heineken said it would close its offer for remaining Asia Pacific Breweries shares at the end of the month and was set to take full control and delist its target in February.

** The owner of Russian mobile group Megafon has been in talks with rivals over a potential carve-up of Swedish telecom group Tele2's business in Russia, Vedomosti newspaper reported.

** Mexico's Grupo Bimbo and a partnership between Apollo Global Management and veteran food executive C. Dean Metropoulos are among the leading candidates to buy Hostess Brands Inc's snack cake brands, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** A private equity fund that has made a binding offer for Telecom Italia's TV unit could consider a full takeover bid if asked to, but will not increase its offer, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. footwear maker K-Swiss Inc said it has agreed to be acquired by South Korean retailer E-Land World Ltd for $4.75 per share in cash in a deal valued at about $170 million.

** Shares in Dutch telecoms company KPN rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after a report that U.S. peer AT&T is looking at an acquisition in Europe, including KPN and UK carrier Everything Everywhere.

** EIG Global Energy Partners LLC has agreed to drop its opposition of the sale of its former parent, asset manager TCW Group Inc, to private equity firm Carlyle Group, marking the end of a four-month legal battle.

** Clearwire Corp shareholder Mount Kellett complained that Sprint Nextel Corp's offer to buy out the company was "grossly inadequate" and said Clearwire's special committee had breached its fiduciary duties in accepting the offer. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Pallavi Ail in Bangalore)