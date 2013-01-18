(Adds Life Technologies, Daimler, Fraser and Neave, BayernLB ; updates Glencore, Bilfinger, ThyssenKrupp AG, SNS Reaal, Generali)

Jan 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** German regional public sector lender BayernLB has started preparations to sell its Luxembourg-based corporate lender and private wealth unit LBLux, three sources familiar with the process said.

** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi raised his offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) to S$9.55 per share, valuing the Singapore property and drinks firm at nearly S$13.8 billion ($11.3 billion), to fend off a rival bid.

** Daimler wants to buy a stake in the car unit of its Chinese partner BAIC Group this year as part of a drive to bolster its sagging position in the country, two sources close to the plans said.

** Life Technologies Corp is exploring a potential sale and has retained banks to advise on the process, sending shares of the biotechnology company 11 percent higher to an all-time high on Friday.

** Liberty Media Corp has taken majority ownership of Sirius XM Radio Inc, a securities filing showed, after months of trying to wrest control of the satellite radio broadcaster.

** South African power utility Eskom has withdrawn its objections to commodities trader Glencore's takeover of miner Xstrata, removing one of the potential hurdles to the $33 billion deal.

** Italian carmaker Fiat said on Friday it had signed a final agreement with Mazda Motor Corporation for the Japanese group to manufacture a two-door spider for its Alfa Romeo brand.

** Sony Corp said it has agreed to sell its U.S. headquarters building in New York City for $1.1 billion to a consortium led by real estate developer The Chetrit Group.

** German group Bilfinger, which has shifted to servicing industrial plants from construction, will buy water technology company Johnson Screens for around 100 million euros ($134 million) to access customers in the United States and Australia.

** State-run Banco do Brasil SA is considering boosting its stake in Banco Votorantim SA, in which it currently owns 49.9 percent of the capital, according to a securities filing on Friday.

** Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to sell its LMG stockholding business to its ELG unit and will have a one-off gain of 440 million euros ($588 million) from the sale, it said.

** Barry Callebaut said it was buying a chocolate factory in Sweden and signed an outsourcing agreement in Denmark to boost its presence in Scandinavia.

** Generali has attracted three non-binding offers for its Swiss private bank BSI, two of which exceed 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion), in a deal that could help the Italian insurer shore up capital to meet new regulatory rules, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra, a Chinese player and a European consortium made up of a private equity firm and an industry rival have made offers and are now reviewing BSI's accounts, the people said.

** Dutch banking and insurance group SNS Reaal is in talks to sell a private banking business to rival Bank ten Cate, as it battles to avoid a second state bailout following huge losses on property loans.

** Mexican bottler Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB De CV said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy Grupo Yoli, maker of a popular lime-flavored soft drink, in a deal valued at around $700 million where the Coke giant will pay with shares and absorb debt.

** U.S. cable group Liberty Global said on Friday it would not extend its bid for Belgian cable operator Telenet , in which it now holds a 58.3 percent stake.

** The sale of ThyssenKrupp AG's steel mills in Brazil and the United States is on track and should be completed by the end of September, as expected, the German steelmaker's chief executive said.

Brazil's BNDES development bank is in talks with Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA over how the bank could help the country's No. 2 flat steelmaker buy ThyssenKrupp AG's Steel Americas unit, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

** Video games seller Game Group has approached the administrators of HMV about acquiring some of the collapsed music retailer's stores, Game's boss told the Financial Times.

** Chrysler Group LLC is close to striking a deal with Spain's Banco Santander to set up an in-house financing arm to be called Chrysler Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

** PGM Holdings KK, Japan's second-largest golf course operator, said on Friday its hostile bid for bigger rival Accordia Golf Co had failed. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Pallavi Ail in Bangalore)