(Adds AT&T, PKO BP, Urenco, Spirit Realty Capital, Microsoft
Corp)
Jan 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Poland is offering to sell an 11.75 percent stake in the
country's top lender PKO BP worth some 5.3 billion
zlotys ($1.7 billion) to bring in fresh privatisation funds to
the state coffers, market sources told Reuters on
Tuesday.
** Germany gave the green light to its utilities' plans to
sell their stakes in Urenco, clearing the way for a long-awaited
tender for the world's second-largest maker of nuclear fuel.
A consortium behind a former Urenco director told Reuters on
Tuesday it was ready to make a bid for the unlisted uranium
enricher, which it values at around 10 billion euros.
** France's Areva and Japan's Toshiba Corp
are considering bids for nuclear fuel producer Urenco,
but British, German and Dutch authorities disagree over what to
do with the ultra-secret firm, industry sources said.
Britain is keen to sell its 33 percent stake, and German
utilities RWE and E.ON are talking to
potential buyers over their combined 33 percent, but the Dutch
government is not considering a sale.
** Spirit Realty Capital Inc said it will merge with
Cole Credit Property Trust II to create a commercial real estate
firm with a combined enterprise value of $7.1 billion.
** Microsoft Corp is in discussions to invest
between $1 billion and $3 billion of mezzanine financing in a
buyout of Dell Inc, CNBC cited unidentified sources as
saying on Tuesday.
** Base metal miner Inmet Mining Corp asked
shareholders to reject rival First Quantum Minerals Ltd's
C$5.1 billion ($5.13 billion) takeover offer, calling
the bid inadequate, and said it was in talks with third parties
for alternative deals.
** Thailand's third-richest man is set to take control of
Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) in Southeast Asia's biggest
M&A deal after a group led by an Indonesian tycoon bowed out of
a two-month bidding war for the $11.4 billion Singapore company.
** Slovakia remains keen for U.S. Steel Corp to keep
ownership of its steel mill, the largest private employer in the
euro zone country.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp has agreed to buy a 50
percent stake in Eneco's 129-megawatt wind farm,
being built off the coast of the Netherlands that will produce
electricity for 150,000 households once it comes online in 2015,
the companies said.
** A Seattle-based investment group led by hedge fund
manager Chris Hansen and Microsoft Corp Chief Executive
Steve Ballmer has signed a binding agreement to buy a
controlling interest in the Sacramento Kings basketball team,
according to a statement on the group's website.
** Hong Kong paint maker Wuthelam Group plans to launch an
open bid for a controlling 45 percent stake in Japan's Nippon
Paint Co for about 70 billion yen ($778 million) to
expand market share overseas, public broadcaster NHK said.
** AT&T will pay $780 million in cash to acquire
Atlantic Tele-Network Inc's U.S. retail wireless
operations operating under the Alltel brand, AT&T said on
Tuesday, announcing a move aimed at boosting its service in
rural areas.
** Mobile network equipment maker Ericsson is to
buy some of the service activities of French technology
consultancy company Devoteam.
Ericsson is to acquire Devoteam Telecom & Media operations
in France and 400 France-based IT professionals will join
Ericsson, the Swedish group said.
** Patrick Zelnik, the owner of French music label Naive
Records, is considering an offer to buy retailer Virgin
Megastore France, which is undergoing a court-ordered
restructuring, according to newspaper Les Echos.
** BASF won over enough Pronova
shareholders with its sweetened takeover offer to secure full
control of the Norwegian fish-oils maker.
The German chemicals giant said it was tendered 97.7 percent
of Pronova shares by the Friday deadline, more than the 90
percent it needed.
** Spanish bank Popular said it had agreed to sell
a debt recovery business in Spain to the EOS Group, a supplier
of the bank owned by financial services group Otto.
The business was valued at 135 million euros ($180 million)
and would generate a one-off earning of 133 million euros for
the bank, Popular said.
** Oslo-listed offshore rig group Seadrill and
Malaysia's SapuraKencana have extended the due
diligence process for Seadrill's tender rig division, Seadrill
said.
** Santander is considering making a 2 billion
pound ($3.2 billion) bid for National Australia Bank's
UK business to accelerate its British expansion, the Sunday
Times reported citing unnamed sources.
** Restructuring specialist Hilco has bought the debt of HMV
, according to sources close to the situation, giving it
a big influence in the fate of the British entertainment
retailer which fell into administration last week.
** Italian private equity fund Clessidra is still bidding
for the country's third-largest commercial broadcaster, Telecom
Italia Media, after its partner Equinox pulled out, a
source close to the matter said.
** America Movil, the telecom giant controlled by
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, announced a deal that will boost his
access to Mexico's advertising market even as local regulators
block Slim from offering pay television services.
** Diversified specialty chemicals company Om Group Inc
said it will exit its core advanced materials business
and sell its downstream part to a joint venture led by
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc in a deal valued up
to $435 million.
** Gulftainer Co Ltd, the United Arab Emirates'
second-largest port operator, is close to acquiring a 25 percent
stake in Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga, the Kommersant
business daily reported, citing a port source.
** Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) expects to bid for the
supermarket arm of Egypt's Mansour Group in the first quarter,
MAF's chief executive said, after it posted a 10 percent rise in
annual revenue.
** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will finalise a deal to buy a
stake in India's Jet Airways on Friday, CNBC TV18
reported, in what would be the first such investment by a
foreign carrier in an Indian airline since rules were relaxed
last year.
** Essilor International, the world's largest
maker of corrective lenses, said it had struck deals in several
fast-growing markets as part of its bid to boost revenue from
emerging countries by 2015.
Essilor, without disclosing price details, said it had
agreed to buy majority stakes in Colombian prescription
laboratory Servi Optica, in Turkish lens distributor Isbir Optik
and in Chinese distributor Tianhong.
** A consortium led by Spain's Enagas said it
would not submit an offer for TIGF, the gas network and storage
business of French oil company Total.
** The boards of Portugal's Zon Multimedia and
Optimus approved a merger to create the country's second-largest
telecoms firm, setting the stage for tougher competition for
former state monopoly Portugal Telecom.
** Private equity firm EQT has pulled the sale of German
academic publisher Springer Science+Business Media because it
believes it can achieve a better price later in the year, the
Financial Times reported on its website.
** Abu Dhabi's two biggest property firms have agreed a
state-backed, all-share merger to create a business with $13
billion of assets which the government hopes can stabilise a
market hit by oversupply and falling prices.
The tie-up between Aldar Properties, which has
been bailed out by the Abu Dhabi government over the past two
years with around $10 billion in funding, and Sorouh Real Estate
creates the second-largest listed property firm in the
United Arab Emirates and one of the biggest in the Middle East.
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)