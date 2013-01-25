(Adds Torunlar Gida, Eletricas Brasileiras, Sinomach, Mercuria
Energy Trading)
Jan 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Business software maker Compuware Corp CPWR.O said on
Friday it was open to a better offer after turning down a $2.3
billion bid from Elliott Management Corp, and the hedge fund
said it remained "very interested".
** Japan's Aeon Co Ltd and a unit of Thailand's
Central Group are eyeing a bid for PT Matahari Department Store
, a CVC-owned retail group in Indonesia for which the
private equity firm is seeking as much as $3.5 billion, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Danish renewable energy company Greentech has
sold its half of a northern Poland wind farm project to local
partner PGE because the stake would not give it control
of the project.
** Torunlar Gida, a Turkish foodstuffs company, made the
highest bid of $1.162 billion on Friday in a privatisation
tender for Baskent Gaz, which distributes gas in the capital
Ankara, the tender commission chairman Ahmet Aksu said.
** China's Sinomach and France's Fives
are set to split German-American machine tool maker
MAG Group between them, two people familiar with the
deal process said.
** Swiss-based Mercuria Energy Trading is seeking to sell up
to a fifth of itself to a strategic investor within the next six
months and is also looking to increase partnerships with China,
its head said on Friday.
** Brazil's state-controlled utility Centrais Eletricas
Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, on Friday denied a
report that said the government is studying a plan to break up
the company as part of a cost-saving strategy.
** Italian holding company De Agostini and Chief Executive
Lorenzo Pellicioli are not interested in buying Telecom Italia
Media television network La7, a spokeswoman for the
group said on Friday, rejecting a press report.
** CMA-CGM, the world's third-largest container shipper,
said it had agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in its Terminal
Link division for 400 million euros ($535 million) to China
Merchants Holdings (International).
** A potential bid by private equity firm Silver Lake and
its partners to take Dell Inc private is unlikely to be
topped by other investors, people familiar with the matter said.
** A senior Lenovo executive said on Thursday that the
Chinese computer maker may consider Research in Motion
as a takeover target, sending the Blackberry maker's
shares up 2 percent just a week before it launches a
make-or-break line of redesigned smartphones.
** Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA said on Thursday that
it had closed its $688.5 million acquisition of a 51 percent
stake in Coca-Cola Co's Philippines bottling operations, part of
a recent shopping spree to expand its global footprint.
** Group 1 Automotive, the United States'
fourth-largest U.S. auto dealer group, has agreed to buy
Brazilian automotive retail firm UAB Motors Participacoes S.A
for about $146 million in cash and stock to expand into the fast
growing market.
** Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez played
down talk that it was looking to sell its one-third voting stake
in crosstown rival Roche, and certainly not at its
current market price.
** India's Coromandel International said it has
signed a definitive agreement to buy a controlling stake in
fertiliser maker Liberty Phosphate Ltd and two of its
affiliates for up to 3.75 billion rupees ($69.84 million) to
strengthen its soil nutrients business.
** Troubled Mexican telecom Axtel said on
Thursday it has agreed to sell 883 transmission towers to a unit
of American Tower Corp for about $250 million in a deal
that depends on the closing of a debt exchange offer by the end
of the month.
** Credit Agricole sold a 5.2 percent stake in
Spain's Bankinter, continuing its strategy to refocus
on domestic operations, but saw profit from the deal eclipsed by
a big charge as its owners revalued their Agricole holding.
** A state-backed fund wants a venture owned by Nissan Motor
Co Ltd and NEC Corp to merge with Sony Corp's
lithium ion battery operations to prevent rivals in
China and Taiwan from capturing key technologies, the Yomiuri
newspaper said on Friday.
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)