Jan 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Brazilian state development bank BNDES could deploy up to 4 billion reais ($2 billion) to help bankroll the potential purchase of ThyssenKrupp AG's Steel Americas unit by local group Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the situation.

** Banco Bradesco SA has no plans to expand through mergers and acquisitions, Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Tuesday, a sign that Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank is opting for a more conservative approach to growth.

** DuPont is exploring the sale of its cyanide business and has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to run the sale process, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm Advent International said on Tuesday that in its all-cash public offer for Mediq N.V shares, over 96 percent were tendered for acceptance at a total value of 786 million euros, giving it the right to take the company private.

** China's largest auto parts maker, Wanxiang Group, won U.S. government approval to buy A123 Systems Inc, a bankrupt maker of electric car batteries that was funded with U.S. government money, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and C. Dean Metropoulos & Co are near a deal to buy snack cake brands including Twinkies from bankrupt Hostess Brands Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A deal, part of Hostess's bankruptcy reorganization, is not yet final, said the source, who declined to be identified as the discussions are not public.

** Italy's UniCredit said on Tuesday it would sell a up to 9.1 percent in its Polish unit Pekao to institutional investors through an accelerated book building process.

** The sale of German insulation firm Armacell by its Bahrain-based private equity owner Investcorp has attracted six bidders as interest grows in companies making energy-efficient products, two people familiar with the deal said.

Private equity investors Charterhouse, Pamplona, Equistone, HgCapital, Goldman Sachs Private Equity as well as a U.S.-based producer of building materials have placed tentative bids, the people said, adding final bids are due in mid-March.

** Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday that its U.S. subsidiary had acquired NeuroLogica, a maker of computed tomography (CT) machines, in its latest push into the medical equipment business to take on the likes of General Electric Co and Philips AG.

** Philips Electronics is selling its audio and video business to Japan's Funai Electric Co in a deal that almost completes its exit from consumer electronics to focus on more profitable home appliances and healthcare areas.

** H.I.G. Capital has sold car parts maker Anvis to Japan-based Tokai Rubber for 132 million euros ($177.91 million), a source said, in a sign that Asian interest in German technology remains high.

** Pervasive Software Inc said it had agreed to be acquired by Actian Corp, after the privately held big data management company raised its earlier offer by about 8 percent to $161.9 million.

** Trian Fund Management LP, founded by activist investor Nelson Peltz, has partially sold its stake in State Street Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

** French payment terminal group Ingenico SA said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy online payment services provider Ogone from investment firm Summit Partners for an enterprise value of 360 million euros ($484.59 million).

** Vietnam's two leading partly private lenders, Eximbank and Sacombank, may merge in the next three to five years as part of a cooperation plan, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.

** Dutch insurer Aegon said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy the Romanian life insurance and pension operations from Dutch peer Achmea, without disclosing financial details.

** Spain's Repsol is negotiating the sale of a block of liquefied natural gas assets with more than one international bidder and expects to finalize a deal in the coming weeks, a source with knowledge of the matter said.