Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Michael Dell will take Dell Inc private for $24.4 billion in the biggest leveraged buyout since the financial crisis, a deal that allows the billionaire chief executive to attempt a revival of his struggling computer company without Wall Street scrutiny.

** Gas supplier Praxair Inc will buy NuCO2 Inc, a seller of beverage-grade carbon dioxide, from private equity firm Aurora Capital Group for $1.1 billion to capture some market share from Airgas Inc in the high-margin packaged gas business.

** The brewery division of China Resources Enterprise Ltd has struck an $863.2 million deal to buy Kingway Brewery, a Chinese beermaker that put itself up for sale early last year.

** The Pentagon has reached an agreement in principle with United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit for the production of 32 engines for a fifth batch of radar-evading F-35 fighter planes, both parties confirmed on Tuesday.

** Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second largest listed bank by assets, is considering making an offer to buy Spain's Banco Gallego, two sources said on Tuesday.

** SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, is to expand further into high-growth regional markets in China after a local joint venture agreed to buy Kingway Brewery assets for 5.38 billion yuan ($863 million).

** French oil major Total said it has selected a consortium led by Italian gas transport group Snam for exclusive talks on the sale of its TIGF gas network business.

Snam's offer values the business at 2.4 billion euros ($3.25 billion), Total said.

** John Malone's Liberty Global has opened talks with Britain's Virgin Media over a takeover that would increase the U.S. cable group's dominance in Europe and step up a challenge to media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Virgin Media, the No. 2 pay-TV group in Britain behind Murdoch's satellite group BSkyB, has a valuation including debt of around $20 billion.

** Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom International Cellular SA aims to boost its position in the fast growing market of South American country Colombia by merging its business with that of a regional operator, it said.

** H&R Real Estate Investment Trust sweetened its offer for Primaris Retail REIT, after persuading rival bidders led by KingSett Capital to split Primaris between them.

H&R raised its cash-and-stock offer by 2.4 percent to C$27.98 per unit from its earlier bid of C$27.33 per unit, valuing Primaris at about C$2.8 billion.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co has not communicated with Australia's Graincorp Ltd since Graincorp rejected a takeover bid in December, ADM's chief executive said.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc has lifted its stake in its publicly listed Indian consumer healthcare subsidiary to 72.5 percent from 43.2 percent, deepening its footprint in emerging markets and non-prescription products.

** Switzerland's Addax & Oryx Group plans to invest $400 million in Africa's oil sector over the next five years and to become the top downstream firm in the region, its Chief Executive Jean Claude Gandur said.

** Media and marketing services company UBM Plc said it received a 160 million pound ($252 million) binding offer from private equity firm Electra Partners LLP for a portfolio of its data services businesses.

** Ryanair is seeking binding commitments from two rivals to compete with it as part of a last-ditch attempt to secure anti-monopoly approval for a takeover of smaller Irish rival Aer Lingus, a source close to the deal said.

** Trafigura unit Puma Energy has agreed to buy Australian fuel distributor Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital, ahead of Puma's likely share listing.

** Italy's biggest highways operator Atlantia plans to make a paper-only offer for airport group Gemina to avoid an increase in its debts.

** Finland's biggest construction company YIT said it would spin off its building services unit, responsible for weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter group profits.

** British travel group Thomas Cook plans to merge its German, British and Belgian airline operations, appointing a new airline management board to run the business.

** Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said it acquired the business loans portfolio of the Indian arm of Barclays Plc. With this acquisition, Kotak will have 6,000 customers with total loans outstanding of about 7 billion rupees ($131.44 million), Kotak said.

** Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood and its Finnish partner Kemira are renewing their efforts to sell German titanium dioxide unit Sachtleben, people familiar with the deal said.

** Bharti Airtel Ltd said it would buy the entire equity stake of Alcatel-Lucent SA in a joint venture company that manages the fixed-line and broadband networks for India's top telecommunications carrier.

** Singapore Exchange Ltd, Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market capitalisation, is in talks to buy a stake in transatlantic clearing house LCH Clearnet, betting on an increase in trading volumes for derivatives, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co on Monday said it will sell a majority stake in its business process outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd - a deal that underlines rising interest in the Philippines as an investment destination.