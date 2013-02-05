Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Michael Dell will take Dell Inc private for
$24.4 billion in the biggest leveraged buyout since the
financial crisis, a deal that allows the billionaire chief
executive to attempt a revival of his struggling computer
company without Wall Street scrutiny.
** Gas supplier Praxair Inc will buy NuCO2 Inc, a
seller of beverage-grade carbon dioxide, from private equity
firm Aurora Capital Group for $1.1 billion to capture some
market share from Airgas Inc in the high-margin packaged
gas business.
** The brewery division of China Resources Enterprise Ltd
has struck an $863.2 million deal to buy Kingway
Brewery, a Chinese beermaker that put itself up for sale early
last year.
** The Pentagon has reached an agreement in principle with
United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit for the
production of 32 engines for a fifth batch of radar-evading F-35
fighter planes, both parties confirmed on Tuesday.
** Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second largest
listed bank by assets, is considering making an offer to buy
Spain's Banco Gallego, two sources said on Tuesday.
** SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, is
to expand further into high-growth regional markets in China
after a local joint venture agreed to buy Kingway Brewery
assets for 5.38 billion yuan ($863 million).
** French oil major Total said it has selected a
consortium led by Italian gas transport group Snam for
exclusive talks on the sale of its TIGF gas network business.
Snam's offer values the business at 2.4 billion euros ($3.25
billion), Total said.
** John Malone's Liberty Global has opened talks
with Britain's Virgin Media over a takeover
that would increase the U.S. cable group's dominance in Europe
and step up a challenge to media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Virgin
Media, the No. 2 pay-TV group in Britain behind Murdoch's
satellite group BSkyB, has a valuation including debt of
around $20 billion.
** Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom International
Cellular SA aims to boost its position in the fast
growing market of South American country Colombia by merging its
business with that of a regional operator, it said.
** H&R Real Estate Investment Trust sweetened its
offer for Primaris Retail REIT, after persuading
rival bidders led by KingSett Capital to split Primaris between
them.
H&R raised its cash-and-stock offer by 2.4 percent to
C$27.98 per unit from its earlier bid of C$27.33 per unit,
valuing Primaris at about C$2.8 billion.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co has not communicated
with Australia's Graincorp Ltd since Graincorp rejected
a takeover bid in December, ADM's chief executive said.
** GlaxoSmithKline Plc has lifted its stake in its
publicly listed Indian consumer healthcare subsidiary to 72.5
percent from 43.2 percent, deepening its footprint in emerging
markets and non-prescription products.
** Switzerland's Addax & Oryx Group plans to invest $400
million in Africa's oil sector over the next five years and to
become the top downstream firm in the region, its Chief
Executive Jean Claude Gandur said.
** Media and marketing services company UBM Plc said
it received a 160 million pound ($252 million) binding offer
from private equity firm Electra Partners LLP for a portfolio of
its data services businesses.
** Ryanair is seeking binding commitments from two
rivals to compete with it as part of a last-ditch attempt to
secure anti-monopoly approval for a takeover of smaller Irish
rival Aer Lingus, a source close to the deal said.
** Trafigura unit Puma Energy has agreed to buy Australian
fuel distributor Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer
Capital, ahead of Puma's likely share listing.
** Italy's biggest highways operator Atlantia plans
to make a paper-only offer for airport group Gemina to
avoid an increase in its debts.
** Finland's biggest construction company YIT
said it would spin off its building services unit, responsible
for weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter group profits.
** British travel group Thomas Cook plans to merge
its German, British and Belgian airline operations, appointing a
new airline management board to run the business.
** Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
said it acquired the business loans portfolio of the Indian arm
of Barclays Plc. With this acquisition, Kotak will have
6,000 customers with total loans outstanding of about 7 billion
rupees ($131.44 million), Kotak said.
** Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood and its
Finnish partner Kemira are renewing their efforts to
sell German titanium dioxide unit Sachtleben, people familiar
with the deal said.
** Bharti Airtel Ltd said it would buy the entire
equity stake of Alcatel-Lucent SA in a joint venture
company that manages the fixed-line and broadband networks for
India's top telecommunications carrier.
** Singapore Exchange Ltd, Asia's second-largest
bourse operator by market capitalisation, is in talks to buy a
stake in transatlantic clearing house LCH Clearnet, betting on
an increase in trading volumes for derivatives, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co on Monday
said it will sell a majority stake in its business process
outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd
- a deal that underlines rising interest in the Philippines as
an investment destination.