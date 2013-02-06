Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Biogen Idec is to take full ownership of
blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri after agreeing to
pay Irish partner Elan $3.25 billion plus future
royalties on sales of the drug.
** Greece's second-largest lender by assets Piraeus Bank
is in talks to acquire Portuguese lender Millennium
BCP's Greek unit, a senior executive at the Greek bank
said on Wednesday.
** Renewable energy private equity firm HgCapital has sold a
177 megawatt British wind power portfolio to developer Blue
Energy for 250 million pounds ($391 million), the firm said.
** Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp will
merge their chip units in the next fiscal year, sources said, in
the latest example of Japanese firms combining struggling units
to compete with the likes of South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd..
** Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems
said its subsidiary in Brazil, AEL Sistemas, and Embraer Defesa
e Segurança signed an agreement for the entrance of Avibras
Divisao Aerea e Naval as a shareholder in Harpia Sistemas.
Avibras will hold a 9 percent stake in Harpia, resulting in
AEL owning 40 percent of Harpia's shares and Embraer Defesa
remaining as the major shareholder, with 51 percent, Elbit
said.
** Total has received offers from Borealis to buy
its GPN fertilizer business and a majority stake in
Belgium-based Rosier and plans to present the deals to
workers' representatives, the French oil giant said.
** One of the key shareholders of Italy's biggest
construction firm Impregilo is set to launch a
takeover bid for the rest of the company, sources close to the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** The International Airline Group said on
Wednesday it had ruled out raising a 113 million euros ($153
million) bid to buy out the shares it does not already own in
Spanish budget carrier Vueling.
** Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co forged a $766 million
deal to buy Metals USA Holdings Corp, boosting its
market share in the fragmented but high-margin business of
cutting and customizing metals.
** Private-equity group Carlyle said it had completed a deal
to buy French bank Societe Generale's Los
Angeles-based asset-management arm, TCW, alongside the unit's
management.
** ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet
software and services firms, said Google would acquire one of
its units, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.
** CVS Caremark Corp bought Drogaria Onofre,
Brazil's 8th-largest drugstore chain, last week, marking the
first time the drugstore and pharmacy services company has
reached outside the United States, Chief Executive Larry Merlo
said.
** Britain's Healthcare Locums Plc, a health and
social care recruiter, said it received an indicative joint
proposal from its two largest shareholders to buy all the
outstanding shares of the company they did not already own.
** Twitter Inc said late on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire
advertising analytics company Bluefin Labs. Terms of the deal
were not disclosed.
** British airline Flybe has agreed with Ryanair
to create an Irish carrier known as Flybe Ireland in the
event of a successful bid by Ryanair for rival Aer Lingus
.
** Berli Jucker Pcl, a leading trading firm
controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said
on Wednesday it planned to acquire a distribution center in
Vietnam as part of its expansion drive in Southeast Asia.
** Distressed investor Z Capital Partners has upped its
ownership stake in Affinity Gaming Corp, the latest twist in a
brewing dispute over control of the formerly bankrupt casino
operator.