Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2110 GMT on Thursday:

** India has raised $2.15 billion by selling shares in state-run power utility NTPC, putting the government on track to meet its fundraising target to reduce the budget deficit.

** Copper miner Kazakhmys said on Thursday it was in early stage talks about selling its stake in a Kazakhstan power station in a deal which could be worth around $1.6 billion.

** Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) has agreed to sell one of EMI's most prized assets, the Parlophone Label Group, to Warner Music for 487 million pounds ($764.71 million) in cash, parent Vivendi said on Thursday.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group, along with two other companies, have agreed to buy a business park in south India for 19.5 billion rupees ($367 million), two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

** CVS Caremark Corp said on Wednesday it bought Drogaria Onofre, Brazil's eighth-largest drugstore chain, last week, marking the first time the drugstore and pharmacy services company has ventured outside the United States.

** Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, has acquired a 29 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc, adding to its extensive holdings in the country's mining sector.

** Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp said on Thursday it plans to reduce its stake in mobile phone provider Cellcom by 1.9 percent and sell shares in two other companies to improve its cash position.

** Indian auto components maker Bharat Forge and Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to supply advanced artillery and mortar systems to the Indian military.

** Cablevision Systems Corp is close to selling its Optimum West division to Charter Communications Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE said on Thursday it agreed to sell its satellite unit Hellas SAT to Saudi Arabia-based Arabsat for 208 million euros as part of measures to cut its debt.

** International drug companies are considering bidding for Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, one of Brazil's biggest drugmakers, in a deal valuing it at several billion dollars, according to people involved in the process.

** U.S. restaurant chain Landry's Inc is ready to buy Ark Restaurants Corp for $22 per share and is willing to meet with the company's board of directors to negotiate a deal, it said late on Wednesday.

Based on 3.24 million shares outstanding, as per Thomson Reuters data, the offer would value Ark Restaurants at about $71.3 million.

** Cantor Fitzgerald is in advanced talks to buy brokerage firm Seymour Pierce, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

** Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd, South Korea's No. 2 insurer by assets, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it was reviewing the feasibility of buying ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit.

** India's Jindal Steel has pulled out of talks to invest in a Cameroon mine owned by iron ore producer Afferro Mining Inc , questioning the financial viability of the project.