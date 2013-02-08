Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity firms are reviving plans for a potential 10 billion pound ($15.7 billion) buyout of the UK's biggest mobile operator EE, encouraged by recent deals like Virgin Media and Dell.

Big buyout companies including U.S.-based KKR and Europe's CVC Capital Partners are trying again to persuade banks to help fund a deal they have been unable to get off the ground for the past year, people familiar with the talks said.

** ICE plans to spin off thriving Paris-based agricultural commodity contracts and may also have to sell London soft commodity contracts if its acquisition of NYSE Euronext goes through.

** Albania has invalidated the winning 850 million euro ($1.1 billion) bid by Vetro Energy to buy its Albpetrol oil company after the Albanian-U.S. firm failed to come up with an initial payment, the energy minister said.

** Turkey's Konya Seker-Siyah Kalem consortium placed the highest bid of $985 million at an auction for the Kangal thermal power plant, the Privatisation Adminstration said.

** The main owners of Danish telecom operator TDC have agreed to sell shares in the company worth about 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($590 million) at recent prices.

** German property financier Aareal Bank is in talks to buy rival lender Corealcredit from its owner, U.S. investor Lone Star, several people familiar with the process said.

** German glass maker Schott expects preliminary bids for a majority stake in its solar thermal unit within the next two weeks, a source familiar with the sale said.

** Cantor Fitzgerald Europe said it was buying "certain assets and businesses" of British small and mid-market brokerage firm Seymour Pierce.

** CIT Group Inc had preliminary talks over the past year and a half to sell itself to banks, including Toronto-Dominion Bank and Wells Fargo & Co, but nothing came of the conversations, according to three people familiar with the specialty finance company.

** Siemens AG is set to shortly start the sale of several units as part of its efforts to streamline operations and stay competitive in a weak global economy, people familiar with the matter said.

** Chinese biotechnology firm 3SBio Inc said it agreed to be taken private by Decade Sunshine Ltd for about $340 million, reflecting a wider trend of Chinese companies going private to escape U.S. regulatory scrutiny.

** Reinsurer Arch Capital Group Ltd said it would acquire CMG Mortgage Insurance Co and the operating platform of PMI Mortgage Insurance Co for about $300 million to enter a resurgent U.S. mortgage insurance market.

** Dana Gas, an Abu Dhabi-listed energy firm, has sold more than half its stake in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL , two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, sending its shares lower.

** Indonesia's politically influential Bakrie family is in talks to sell its majority interest in media unit PT Visi Media Asia to help finance a plan to buy back coal assets from London-listed Bumi Plc, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which has been on a buying spree, ended its agreement to gain full control over its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd .

** Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co said it had agreed to cancel a life insurance joint venture with China Huadian Corp due to differences over management policy.

** Drugmaker Tranzyme Inc said it will explore a possible sale of the company, less than two years after it went public and shortly after it stopped trials of one of its most advanced drug in development.

** France has no plans to support ailing carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen with a stake purchase, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, cooling speculation of a cash injection to ease the company's problems.

** Turkish energy company Enerjisa aims to purchase at least one more power distribution network and is interested in the Toroslar and Ayedas grids, said Selahattin Hakman, energy group chairman of parent conglomerate Sabanci Holding.

** Gold miner Aurizon Mines Ltd said it was in talks with a number of potential buyers, after rejecting last month an unsolicited C$780 million ($785 million) offer from Alamos Gold Inc.

** PT Lippo Karawaci may split off its hospital division into a separate unit to prepare for an IPO or a strategic investment, its top executive said, as Indonesia's biggest property firm by market value seeks funds to expand in the growing healthcare industry.