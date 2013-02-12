UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Britain's GlaxoSmithKline is one of several groups exploring a potential takeover of Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, one of Brazil's biggest drugmakers, people familiar with the matter said.
The privately owned business is attractive to a number of drug companies looking to increase their footprint in Latin America and could fetch $3 billion to $4 billion, or even more if competition is keen, they added.
** Russian energy firm Sintez Group is offering up to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in a bid for Greek gas company DEPA, the highest price among bidders, Russia's Kommersant business daily reported, citing a banking source.
** British private equity firm 3i has sold plastic equipment maker Mold-Masters to U.S. rival Milacron for 615 million pounds ($963 million) as part of its debt-reduction disposal plan.
** Reckitt Benckiser is paying Bristol-Myers Squibb $482 million for the right to sell a number of top-selling non-prescription remedies in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Latin America.
** Ryanair's bid to take over smaller Irish rival Aer Lingus is to be blocked by Europe's anti-monopoly watchdog, the low-cost giant said on Tuesday, a "political" decision it said it would challenge in court.
** Citigroup-unit Banamex sold about half its stake in top Mexican airline Aeromexico for about $172 million, and the head of major milk company Lala picked up the shares, raising his holding in the company.
** Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc has agreed to sell 237 Park Avenue, a 21-story Midtown Manhattan office building, to RXR Realty and Walton Street Capital LLC, the winning bidders said on Tuesday. The purchase price is $820 million, two sources familiar with deal said.
** A firm that owns more than 2 percent of Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc urged the company's board to halt a planned sale of the cable network to Leo Hindrey's InterMedia Outdoor Holdings LLC, according to a letter provided to Reuters.
** Bumi Plc said it had agreed a deal that would allow Indonesia's Bakrie Group to unwind its interest in the London-listed coal miner in exchange for Bumi's stake in Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, PT Bumi Resources.
** The Reserve Bank of Australia said it sold its 50 percent stake in scandal-tainted banknote firm Securency to its partner in the operation for an initial payment of A$65 million ($66.7 million).
** Poland's top telecoms group TPSA confirmed it launched the sale process of its fully owned web portal Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall.
** Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain bought a 10 percent stake in Ganden Investments, the parent company of debt-strapped Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp.
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8