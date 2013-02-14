Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3G Capital will buy H.J. Heinz Co for $72.50 per share, or $23.2 billion, Heinz said.

** American Airlines and US Airways Group said they plan to merge in a deal that will form the world's biggest air carrier, which will have a combined equity value of $11 billion.

** Portugal sold its remaining stake in Energias de Portugal (EDP), continuing its commitment to relinquish state assets after receiving a 78 billion euro bailout from the European Union and IMF in June 2011.

** Czech energy firm EPH and Macquarie will submit a joint bid for Net4Gas, the Czech gas transmission system operator owned by Germany's No.2 utility RWE, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Oil and gas producer Endeavour International Corp said it would explore a sale of the company as it was disappointed by the "dislocation" between its share price and the underlying value of its assets.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said it had now agreed to sell Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo's Piedras Niegras brewery to Constellation Brands and grant it perpetual rights for Corona and other Modelo brands in the United States, at a cost of $2.9 billion.

** U.S. drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc said it plans to acquire AssuraMed, a privately held direct-to-home medical supply distributor, for about $2.07 billion.

** Kazakhstan's wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said it had paid $1.65 billion for a 29.8 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc.

** German group Allianz, Japanese company Dai-ichi Life Insurance and Zurich Insurance are in the race for Yapi Kredi Sigorta - a joint venture between Turkish group Koc Holding and Italian bank UniCredit, three banking sources said.

The business has a market value of $1.2 billion, according to Reuters data.

** China's state-owned CITIC Group has bought a A$452 million ($467 million) stake in Australia's Alumina Ltd , giving it an interest in the world's largest alumina business at a time when China has grown more dependent on alumina imports.

** Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze may scrap a buyout bid and instead line up investors to take a minority position in the electronics retailer, sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

** Britain's Aberdeen Asset Management Plc said it would buy New York-based asset management firm Artio Global Investors Inc for about $175 million in cash to expand its North American distribution network.

Aberdeen also took a 50.1 percent stake in international private equity firm SVG Advisers (SVGA) for a cash consideration of £17.5 million.

** Finnish chemicals group Kemira said it will sell its 39 percent stake in titanium dioxide joint venture Sachtleben to its partner Rockwood Holdings for 97.5 million euros ($131 million) to focus on its other businesses such as water quality management.

** Belgian visual display technology group Barco said it had bought a Taiwan-based company that specialized in wireless content sharing and WiFi-enabled presentations, to boost its presence both geographically and in this business.