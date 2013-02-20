(Adds Life Technologies Corp, MetLife, The New York Times,
Printemps, ConocoPhillips; Updates Office Depot, Harvest
Natural)
Feb 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2200 GMT on Wednesday:
** An $11 billion-plus sale of Life Technologies Corp
is less likely after a big run-up in its shares made a
deal less attractive to potential buyer Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc and private equity, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Office Depot Inc will acquire smaller rival
OfficeMax Inc in a $976 million all-stock deal, the
companies said, confirming an agreement inadvertently announced
earlier in the day, before it was completed.
** Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco bought
state-rescued insurer Irish Life for 1.3 billion euros ($1.7
billion) on Tuesday in a deal that increases its presence in
Ireland and lightens the Irish government's debts.
** Payment processor Total System Services Inc (TSYS)
said it will buy prepaid debit card provider NetSpend
Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash to expand
its presence in the prepaid card market and target new
customers.
** Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd said it was in
exclusive negotiations to sell 70 percent of its
telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks
fibre-optic business, to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan, in a deal valuing the assets at A$885 million ($915.93
million).
** Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and BC Partners
are readying a bid for France's Elior that values the catering
company at 3.5 billion euros ($4.67 billion) including debt, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
** MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, has
put its British bulk annuity business, MetLife Assurance Ltd, up
for sale and has hired investment bankers from Citibank to run
an auction for the unit, a person familiar with the matter said.
Sky News first reported the planned sale, citing people
close to the situation, and said the price tag would be far
below the 1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) suggested by some
analysts.
** Harvest Natural Resources Inc said the planned
sale of its Venezuelan operations to Indonesia's state oil
company for $725 million has been scrapped by the Indonesian
government, sending its shares down 38 percent in premarket
trading.
** The New York Times Co is putting up The Boston
Globe for sale for a second time as it attempts to shed one of
its last properties, according to a company statement.
** Iconix Brand Group Inc, which licenses shoe and
clothing brands to retailers and manufacturers, said it has
acquired British denim label Lee Cooper to boost its
international presence.
** Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker Aperam SA
has teamed up with two Italian peers to bid for
Outokumpu Oyj's Terni plant in Italy, boosting hopes
the Finnish company will find a buyer for the mill.
** Investment firm Relational Investors LLC has strong
shareholder support for its campaign to break up Timken Co
and will continue to press its case until the company
splits into two publicly traded companies, Relational founder
Ralph Whitworth said on Tuesday.
** Deutsche Bank's real estate investment unit,
said it started exclusive talks to sell its stake in French
department store group Le Printemps to Italian partner Borletti
Group and Qatari investors.
** Italian businessman Maurizio Borletti has joined Qatari
investors to bid for control of Printemps, the upmarket French
department store and tourist hotspot.
** A consortium of Poland's state-controlled utilities PGE
and Energa is in advanced talks with Spains' Iberdrola
on the acquisition of its wind power businesses in
Poland, several sources close to the transaction said.
** The board of Taishin Financial will seek
support from the finance ministry for a merger with Changhwa
Bank, Taishin said.
** French bank Credit Agricole SA sold its
remaining stake in Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in the
second half of 2012, it said in a presentation of its 2012
accounts.
(Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan and Tej Sapru in Bangalore)