(Adds HP, Vodafone, SPX Corp; updates CME Group, Chesapeake,
Barnes and Noble, Royalty Pharma)
Feb 25 - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and
disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Hewlett-Packard Co said on Monday it will sell
the webOS operating system to South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
, unloading the smartphone software it acquired
through a $1.2 billion acquisition of Palm in 2010.
** British mobile operator Vodafone said it did not
need to sell part of its stake in its highly profitable Verizon
Wireless joint venture in the United States to bolster
its business in Europe.
** Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp should
consider strategic alternatives to boost its stock price,
investment firm Relational Investors said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
** Carestream Health Inc, which provides medical imaging
systems and other healthcare technology solutions, is looking
for a buyer in a deal that could fetch as much as $3.5 billion,
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Vivendi is delaying the sale of its Brazilian
telecom unit GVT after the French group failed to obtain offers
near its preferred price of 7 billion euros ($9.25 billion),
French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Monday without
citing sources.
** Deutsche Boerse said it was not in talks with
Chicago Board of Trade owner CME Group, after a report
that the German stock exchange had received a tentative approach
from the U.S. company.
** Chesapeake Energy Corp will sell a 50 percent
interest in some of its oil and gas properties in the
Mississippi Lime shale formation to China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) for $1.02 billion cash, a valuation
that fell short of some expectations.
** Barnes & Noble Inc Chairman Leonard Riggio,
joining a growing list of executives lining up to buy the fading
companies they founded, offered to buy the bookseller's
declining retail business, leaving it to focus on its more
promising Nook e-reader and college bookstores.
** U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma has made a $6.6
billion approach to Irish drugmaker Elan, targeting
royalty rights for multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri worth
hundreds of millions of dollars annually.
** Electrical products maker AZZ Inc said it would
buy Aquilex Specialty Repair and Overhaul LLC for $250 million
in cash to expand its services to nuclear and other energy
industries.
** New Zealand insurer Tower Ltd has sold its
investment arm to fund manager Fisher Funds for NZ$79 million
($66.18 million) as the company narrows its business focus, the
company said on Tuesday.
** Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, said it had
signed a deal to sell its only remaining German business, the
bakery chain Lieken AG, to Czech group Agrofert.
In a statement, the Italian group did not disclose financial
details of the deal which is subject to European Union approval.
** Carlsberg is in talks to increase its stake in
Chongqing Brewery Co, its joint-venture partner in
China, the Danish brewer said on Monday.
** French luxury and sports-brand group PPR said
on Monday its Redcats mail order unit had agreed to sell
Scandinavian brands Ellos and Jotex to Nordic Capital for an
enterprise value of 275 million euros ($362 million).
** Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corp said on Monday
its Kann Utility joint venture would pay $164 million for a 60
percent stake in Nigeria's Abuja Electricity Distribution
Company.
** Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals
(ICL) agreed to acquire the phosphorus pentasulfide
business assets and operations of Thermphos International BV,
located in Germany. ICL did not disclose financial details.
** Hungarian drug maker Richter has formed a joint
venture to market its products more effectively in China,
according to a statement posted on the website of the Budapest
stock exchange on Monday.
Richter took a 51 percent stake in the venture, formed with
the owner of its marketing partner, Rxmidas Pharmaceuticals, and
the Hungarian firm said it might take a bigger stake in the
future.
** German industrial bellwether Siemens will
speed up efforts to exit or cut its 50 percent stake in its
telecom equipment joint venture with Finnish phone maker Nokia
, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
** Knight Capital Group, which recently agreed to be
bought for $1.4 billion by Getco Holding Co, has struck a deal
to sell its credit-brokerage unit to Stifel Financial Corp
, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Telrad Networks will buy the broadband wireless access
business of Israeli wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion
Ltd for $6.1 million, the companies said on Sunday.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
($1 = 1.1937 New Zealand dollars)
(Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan and Garima Goel in Bangalore)