** Hewlett-Packard Co said on Monday it will sell the webOS operating system to South Korea's LG Electronics Inc , unloading the smartphone software it acquired through a $1.2 billion acquisition of Palm in 2010.

** British mobile operator Vodafone said it did not need to sell part of its stake in its highly profitable Verizon Wireless joint venture in the United States to bolster its business in Europe.

** Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp should consider strategic alternatives to boost its stock price, investment firm Relational Investors said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

** Carestream Health Inc, which provides medical imaging systems and other healthcare technology solutions, is looking for a buyer in a deal that could fetch as much as $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Vivendi is delaying the sale of its Brazilian telecom unit GVT after the French group failed to obtain offers near its preferred price of 7 billion euros ($9.25 billion), French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Monday without citing sources.

** Deutsche Boerse said it was not in talks with Chicago Board of Trade owner CME Group, after a report that the German stock exchange had received a tentative approach from the U.S. company.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp will sell a 50 percent interest in some of its oil and gas properties in the Mississippi Lime shale formation to China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) for $1.02 billion cash, a valuation that fell short of some expectations.

** Barnes & Noble Inc Chairman Leonard Riggio, joining a growing list of executives lining up to buy the fading companies they founded, offered to buy the bookseller's declining retail business, leaving it to focus on its more promising Nook e-reader and college bookstores.

** U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma has made a $6.6 billion approach to Irish drugmaker Elan, targeting royalty rights for multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

** Electrical products maker AZZ Inc said it would buy Aquilex Specialty Repair and Overhaul LLC for $250 million in cash to expand its services to nuclear and other energy industries.

** New Zealand insurer Tower Ltd has sold its investment arm to fund manager Fisher Funds for NZ$79 million ($66.18 million) as the company narrows its business focus, the company said on Tuesday.

** Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, said it had signed a deal to sell its only remaining German business, the bakery chain Lieken AG, to Czech group Agrofert.

In a statement, the Italian group did not disclose financial details of the deal which is subject to European Union approval.

** Carlsberg is in talks to increase its stake in Chongqing Brewery Co, its joint-venture partner in China, the Danish brewer said on Monday.

** French luxury and sports-brand group PPR said on Monday its Redcats mail order unit had agreed to sell Scandinavian brands Ellos and Jotex to Nordic Capital for an enterprise value of 275 million euros ($362 million).

** Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corp said on Monday its Kann Utility joint venture would pay $164 million for a 60 percent stake in Nigeria's Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

** Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) agreed to acquire the phosphorus pentasulfide business assets and operations of Thermphos International BV, located in Germany. ICL did not disclose financial details.

** Hungarian drug maker Richter has formed a joint venture to market its products more effectively in China, according to a statement posted on the website of the Budapest stock exchange on Monday.

Richter took a 51 percent stake in the venture, formed with the owner of its marketing partner, Rxmidas Pharmaceuticals, and the Hungarian firm said it might take a bigger stake in the future.

** German industrial bellwether Siemens will speed up efforts to exit or cut its 50 percent stake in its telecom equipment joint venture with Finnish phone maker Nokia , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

** Knight Capital Group, which recently agreed to be bought for $1.4 billion by Getco Holding Co, has struck a deal to sell its credit-brokerage unit to Stifel Financial Corp , according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Telrad Networks will buy the broadband wireless access business of Israeli wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion Ltd for $6.1 million, the companies said on Sunday.

