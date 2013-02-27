Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Standard Chartered Plc is in talks to buy Morgan Stanley's Indian private wealth management unit, which manages about $1 billion including loans, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

** Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said on Wednesday it would draw on $80 million in financing from Sprint Nextel Corp, which is seeking to buy it, but vowed to continue talks with rival bidder Dish Network Corp .

** Vodafone Group Plc continues to see merit in a takeover of Germany's biggest cable operator Kabel Deutschland , a banker familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

** Drugmaker Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was exploring a sale and replaced its chief executive as part of a review of compliance issues, sending its shares up 19 percent.

** Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major Related Cos said they were prepared to increase their buyout offer for office building operator CommonWealth REIT to $2.26 billion, or $27 per share.

** Flowers Foods Inc is set to buy Hostess Brands Inc's bread brands including Wonder bread for $360 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, giving the No. 2 U.S. baking company a bigger slice of the fast-consolidating bread business.

** Ireland's state electricity utility ESB is to sell stakes in Spanish and British power stations as part of a package of sales the government hopes will earn 400 million euros ($524 million) out of a privatisation target of 3 billion euros.

** Denmark's DONG Energy, 80 percent owned by the Danish government, plans to sell 10 billion crowns ($1.75 billion) of non-core asset, hopes to raise 6-8 billion crowns in fresh equity and will sell down some core activities to restore profitability.

** FTSE Group, part of London Stock Exchange Group, and Canada's TMX Group Ltd said they would combine their fixed income index businesses. FTSE will be the majority stakeholder in the joint venture, owning a 75 percent stake in the entity. TMX Group will receive C$112.2 million ($109.1 million) under the terms of the deal.

** Canacol Energy Ltd said it entered into an exploration and development deal with ConocoPhillips for one of the Canadian oil and gas producer's shale oilfield in Colombia.

** Student housing operator Campus Crest Communities Inc said it would take a 48 percent stake in rival Copper Beech Townhome Communities LLC for $261.9 million to create the second-largest public student housing operator in terms of beds.

** Commodities trader Glencore has bought an unspecified stake in unlisted Brazilian iron ore exporter Ferrous - its first equity stake in a producer of the steelmaking commodity.

** British financial services group Standard Life has agreed to buy Newton Management, a UK wealth management unit of BNY Mellon. The agreed price of 83.5 million pounds ($126.4 million) will be contingent on how much of the assets ultimately transfer to Standard Life Wealth, the company said.

** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways paid $70 million to buy Jet Airways' slots at London's Heathrow airport and said it remains in talks to buy a stake in the Indian carrier.

** Itochu Corp will form a partnership with European oil trading house Vitol Group to export liquefied petroleum gas from the United States to Asia.

** Belgium's Tessenderlo plans to sell its compounds business to Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp , the latest in a string of divestments as the company tries focus on specialty chemicals. The company did not disclose the price of the sale.

** The Russian government plans to sell 20 percent of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port by the end of this year, but not in the spring, Russia's State Property Agency said on Wednesday.

** Central European Media Enterprises said it is looking to raise cash by selling assets, raising fees and holding talks with its largest shareholder, Time Warner Inc , over increasing its stake in the broadcaster.

** Starwood Retail Properties is in talks to buy four lower sales-generating malls from Macerich Co, two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.