Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Standard Chartered Plc is in talks to buy Morgan
Stanley's Indian private wealth management unit, which
manages about $1 billion including loans, two sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
** Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said on
Wednesday it would draw on $80 million in financing from Sprint
Nextel Corp, which is seeking to buy it, but vowed to
continue talks with rival bidder Dish Network Corp
.
** Vodafone Group Plc continues to see merit in a
takeover of Germany's biggest cable operator Kabel Deutschland
, a banker familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.
** Drugmaker Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc said it
was exploring a sale and replaced its chief executive as part of
a review of compliance issues, sending its shares up 19 percent.
** Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major
Related Cos said they were prepared to increase their buyout
offer for office building operator CommonWealth REIT to
$2.26 billion, or $27 per share.
** Flowers Foods Inc is set to buy Hostess Brands
Inc's bread brands including Wonder bread for $360
million, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday,
giving the No. 2 U.S. baking company a bigger slice of the
fast-consolidating bread business.
** Ireland's state electricity utility ESB is to sell stakes
in Spanish and British power stations as part of a package of
sales the government hopes will earn 400 million euros ($524
million) out of a privatisation target of 3 billion euros.
** Denmark's DONG Energy, 80 percent owned by
the Danish government, plans to sell 10 billion crowns ($1.75
billion) of non-core asset, hopes to raise 6-8 billion crowns in
fresh equity and will sell down some core activities to restore
profitability.
** FTSE Group, part of London Stock Exchange Group,
and Canada's TMX Group Ltd said they would combine their
fixed income index businesses. FTSE will be the majority
stakeholder in the joint venture, owning a 75 percent stake in
the entity. TMX Group will receive C$112.2 million ($109.1
million) under the terms of the deal.
** Canacol Energy Ltd said it entered into an
exploration and development deal with ConocoPhillips for
one of the Canadian oil and gas producer's shale oilfield in
Colombia.
** Student housing operator Campus Crest Communities Inc
said it would take a 48 percent stake in rival Copper
Beech Townhome Communities LLC for $261.9 million to create the
second-largest public student housing operator in terms of beds.
** Commodities trader Glencore has bought an
unspecified stake in unlisted Brazilian iron ore exporter
Ferrous - its first equity stake in a producer of the
steelmaking commodity.
** British financial services group Standard Life has
agreed to buy Newton Management, a UK wealth management unit of
BNY Mellon. The agreed price of 83.5 million pounds ($126.4
million) will be contingent on how much of the assets ultimately
transfer to Standard Life Wealth, the company said.
** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways paid $70 million to buy Jet
Airways' slots at London's Heathrow airport and said it
remains in talks to buy a stake in the Indian
carrier.
** Itochu Corp will form a partnership with
European oil trading house Vitol Group to export liquefied
petroleum gas from the United States to Asia.
** Belgium's Tessenderlo plans to sell its
compounds business to Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp
, the latest in a string of divestments as the
company tries focus on specialty chemicals. The company did not
disclose the price of the sale.
** The Russian government plans to sell 20 percent of
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port by the end of this
year, but not in the spring, Russia's State Property Agency said
on Wednesday.
** Central European Media Enterprises
said it is looking to raise cash by selling assets, raising fees
and holding talks with its largest shareholder, Time Warner Inc
, over increasing its stake in the broadcaster.
** Starwood Retail Properties is in talks to buy four lower
sales-generating malls from Macerich Co, two sources
familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.