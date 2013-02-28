(Adds Suzlon Energy, Micron, ING Groep, TD Bank and others;
updates Vivendi)
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it will buy a
unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd for $1.6 billion
to expand its presence in the fast-growing injectable drugs
market.
** Regency Energy Partners LP said it would buy
Southern Union Gathering Co's natural gas pipeline affiliate for
$1.5 billion to expand its presence in the Permian Basin in the
southern United States.
** France's Vivendi SA could put the sale of its
Brazilian phone and broadband Internet company GVT SA on hold as
bids are coming short of the asking price of 7 billion euros to
8 billion euros, two sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
** Memory chipmaker Micron said the Tokyo district
court issued an order approving its acquisition of Japanese
memory chipmaker Elpida after creditors agreed to the plan.
** ING Groep NV, the biggest Dutch financial
services company, agreed on Thursday to reduce its stake in
Brazilian insurer SulAmérica Seguros e Previdencia SA
, raising funds to help repay a state bailout
received after the global financial crisis.
** Toronto-Dominion Bank Chief Executive Ed Clark
all but shot down the idea that the bank might buy Royal Bank of
Scotland's Citizens Bank unit, saying on Thursday such a
deal would not meet TD's stated criteria for transaction.
** Italian private equity fund Clessidra will present a new
offer for Telecom Italia Media on Thursday even as it
continues preliminary talks with entrepreneur Diego Della Valle
for a joint bid, a source close to the matter said.
** Bushnell, which makes outdoor products and accessories
for hunters such as eyewear and riflescopes, is up for a sale in
a deal that could be worth $1 billion, three sources familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
** Banco Davivienda, Colombia's third-largest
bank by assets, has agreed to buy the local Corredores Asociados
brokerage for $66 million, the company said on Thursday.
** Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer, said on Thursday it has purchased 114 Republic stores
from the administrator of the failed fashion retailer. The
financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
** Turkey is planning to sell up to a quarter of Ziraat
Bank, the country's largest state-run lender, next year in what
it hopes will be one of the country's biggest stock market
listings, sources close to the matter said.
** Russia's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, has sold a 7.4
percent stake in Russian internet group Mail.Ru at
the price of $34.25, valuing the stake at around $530 million,
the selling shareholder said in a statement.
** Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Thursday
sweetened its offer by 17 percent to take over South Africa's
third-largest drugmaker, Cipla Medpro South Africa Ltd,
ending the uncertainty of an earlier offer that had been put on
hold by the Indian company.
Cipla, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, said it
would spend about $512 million, or 10 rand a share, to acquire
Cipla Medpro and then delist the South African drugmaker.
** An Omani sovereign wealth fund has bought a 41.1 percent
stake in Oman National Investment Corp Holding from a
unit of the Dubai ruler's personal investment firm, the state
funds said in a joint statement.
** Private equity firm Aid Partners said it has bought
British music and video retailer HMV's Hong Kong and
Singapore operations for an undisclosed amount, AID Partners
said in a statement.
** British private equity firm Apax Partners LLP raised
$90.2 million after selling a 4.2 percent stake in India's
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, a source with
knowledge of the sale told Reuters.
** Eni said it had signed an agreement with
national oil company Petrovietnam to assess the potential for
developing unconventional resources in Vietnam as the Italian
oil major seeks to expands its footprint in Asia.
** Shares in India's Suzlon Energy plunged as much
as 45 percent to a record low on Thursday as investors worried
about the wind turbine maker's debts pared their holdings after
a partial stake sale by its founders.
** Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany's leading
conservative newspaper, has rescued left-leaning rival
Frankfurter Rundschau. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and
media house Frankfurter Societaet said they would take over the
Rundschau from March 1, adding its editorial independence was
assured.
($1 = 0.6608 British pounds)
(Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan and Garima Goel in Bangalore)