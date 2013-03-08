March 8 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Pantaloon Retail, India's top listed retailer
by sales, plans to sell a 22.5 percent stake in insurance
venture Future Generali to non-banking financial company
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, it said in a
statement on Friday.
** EU competition regulators have cleared the acquisition of
Dutch petroleum products and biodiesel storage firm Vesta
Terminal BV by Chinese oil major Sinopec and
Swiss-based energy trading house Mercuria Energy Group.
** Veolia Environnement has agreed to sell its
Moroccan water, wastewater and electricity services operated by
concession companies Redal and Amendis to investment fund Actis
in a deal worth around 370 million euros ($484 million).
** Advanced Computer Software Group Plc said it
bought accounting and back office software provider Computer
Software Holdings for 110 million pounds ($166 million) in a
deal that would add to earnings immediately.
** Fubon Financial's banking unit in China will
buy an 18 percent stake in Guilin Bank, Fubon's president told
Reuters on Friday.
** Scandinavian airline SAS is in intensive talks
about the sale of its Norwegian unit Wideroe, its chief
executive said.
** Italy's state controlled oil company Eni is not
considering any plan to spin off its oil services unit Saipem
, Eni's chairman said.
** Owners of around 11 percent of the voting rights in
Swedish metals powders firm Hoganas rejected on
Friday a 320 crowns per share in cash buyout offer for the
world's biggest producer of iron and metals powders.
** International Airlines Group said it was
considering its options over its proposed takeover of Vueling
after the Spanish budget airline recommended
shareholders reject IAG's offer.
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest
oil producer, said on Thursday it may sell part of its massive
British Columbia shale-gas holdings or find a partner to develop
the property.
** Smithfield Foods Inc said on Friday its board
would review a letter from shareholder Continental Grain Co that
it received on Thursday. On Thursday, Continental Grain said it
urged Smithfield's board to consider splitting the leading U.S.
hog producer into three units and initiating a regular cash
dividend.
** Austria's Raiffeissen Zentralbank (RZB) could
buy leasing business assets from partly nationalized Volksbanken
AG as its contribution to Volksbanken's bailout, it
said on Friday.
** Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd will not
invest in Sharp Corp by a March 26 deadline after the
two firms failed to revise an earlier agreement, although the
Taiwanese company has not ruled out an investment altogether, a
newspaper said.