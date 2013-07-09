July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** France will use further sales of state shares in firms to
help finance a new 12 billion euro ($15 billion) public
investment drive, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on
Tuesday. The Socialist government has already booked 2 billion
euros by selling shares in aerospace group EADS NV,
defence contractor Safran SA and airport operator ADP
SA.
** Morocco wants Gulf telecom operator Etisalat to
take on a local partner as a condition of backing its bid for a
53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom SA, three sources
familiar with the matter said. The final deal structure is still
being hammered out and it remains to be seen who the local
investor will be, the people said.
** Health Management Associates Inc has attracted
interest from Community Health Systems Inc and other
rivals about buying the $4 billion hospital operator, three
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Pinnacle Foods and Fresh Del Monte are
among the companies considering offers for Del Monte Foods'
canned foods business, a deal that could be worth more than $1.5
billion, four people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.
** Three of Greece's major banks on Tuesday submitted bids
to acquire New Hellenic Postbank (TT), ahead of a July 15
deadline for the country's bank rescue fund to sell it, senior
bankers told Reuters. TT has assets of 13.7 billion euros,
deposits of 10.7 billion and a network of about 200 branches.
** France's competition authority has approved retailer
Casino's planned acquisition of the 50 percent of store chain
Monoprix that it does not already own, French daily Les Echos
reported on Tuesday.
** Kroger Co said on Tuesday it would buy regional
grocer Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc in a $2.5 billion
deal, the latest in a string of grocery industry consolidations.
** Dell Inc shareholder Yacktman Asset Management
threw its support behind Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset
Management's buyout proposal for the PC maker. Yacktman, which
holds 14.8 million shares of Dell, said it believes Dell founder
and Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout offer is
depressing the stock.
** London's Baltic Exchange has received interest from
exchanges and financial operators, including the London Metal
Exchange and CME Group, for its dry freight derivatives
platform, Baltex, sources familiar with matter said.
** Malaysia's Petronas is in talks to sell 10
percent of its Canadian shale gas assets to Indian Oil Corp
, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said,
mirroring a deal it signed earlier this year with a Japanese
company.
** ING Groep and BNP Paribas are
interested in buying Polish bank BGZ if parent Rabobank
puts it up for sale, two sources said, in a deal that
would mark further consolidation in the country's banking
sector. Rabobank said last month it was "looking at strategic
options" for its mid-sized Polish subsidiary after local media
reported it may sell the unit this year in a deal that could be
worth about 2.8 billion zlotys ($828 million).
** British soft drinks maker Britvic sounded less
than enthusiastic about the prospect of resurrecting a merger
with smaller rival A.G. Barr after the proposed deal was
officially cleared by the competition watchdog on Tuesday.
** China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd has
proposed taking its Australian unit private for around $180
million, a deal that would give it more control over a key coal
asset but which is expected to face stiff opposition from
regulators.
** The head of Italy's antitrust authority AGCM said it was
assessing whether car maker Fiat's stake increase in
publisher RCS Mediagroup might raise any barriers to
competition.
** Fiat Industrial's shareholders approved a merger
with its U.S. division CNH on Tuesday in what may be a
template for a later link-up between sister company Fiat and
Chrysler.