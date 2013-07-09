July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** France will use further sales of state shares in firms to help finance a new 12 billion euro ($15 billion) public investment drive, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday. The Socialist government has already booked 2 billion euros by selling shares in aerospace group EADS NV, defence contractor Safran SA and airport operator ADP SA.

** Morocco wants Gulf telecom operator Etisalat to take on a local partner as a condition of backing its bid for a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom SA, three sources familiar with the matter said. The final deal structure is still being hammered out and it remains to be seen who the local investor will be, the people said.

** Health Management Associates Inc has attracted interest from Community Health Systems Inc and other rivals about buying the $4 billion hospital operator, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Pinnacle Foods and Fresh Del Monte are among the companies considering offers for Del Monte Foods' canned foods business, a deal that could be worth more than $1.5 billion, four people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

** Three of Greece's major banks on Tuesday submitted bids to acquire New Hellenic Postbank (TT), ahead of a July 15 deadline for the country's bank rescue fund to sell it, senior bankers told Reuters. TT has assets of 13.7 billion euros, deposits of 10.7 billion and a network of about 200 branches.

** France's competition authority has approved retailer Casino's planned acquisition of the 50 percent of store chain Monoprix that it does not already own, French daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

** Kroger Co said on Tuesday it would buy regional grocer Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc in a $2.5 billion deal, the latest in a string of grocery industry consolidations.

** Dell Inc shareholder Yacktman Asset Management threw its support behind Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management's buyout proposal for the PC maker. Yacktman, which holds 14.8 million shares of Dell, said it believes Dell founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout offer is depressing the stock.

** London's Baltic Exchange has received interest from exchanges and financial operators, including the London Metal Exchange and CME Group, for its dry freight derivatives platform, Baltex, sources familiar with matter said.

** Malaysia's Petronas is in talks to sell 10 percent of its Canadian shale gas assets to Indian Oil Corp , sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, mirroring a deal it signed earlier this year with a Japanese company.

** ING Groep and BNP Paribas are interested in buying Polish bank BGZ if parent Rabobank puts it up for sale, two sources said, in a deal that would mark further consolidation in the country's banking sector. Rabobank said last month it was "looking at strategic options" for its mid-sized Polish subsidiary after local media reported it may sell the unit this year in a deal that could be worth about 2.8 billion zlotys ($828 million).

** British soft drinks maker Britvic sounded less than enthusiastic about the prospect of resurrecting a merger with smaller rival A.G. Barr after the proposed deal was officially cleared by the competition watchdog on Tuesday.

** China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd has proposed taking its Australian unit private for around $180 million, a deal that would give it more control over a key coal asset but which is expected to face stiff opposition from regulators.

** The head of Italy's antitrust authority AGCM said it was assessing whether car maker Fiat's stake increase in publisher RCS Mediagroup might raise any barriers to competition.

** Fiat Industrial's shareholders approved a merger with its U.S. division CNH on Tuesday in what may be a template for a later link-up between sister company Fiat and Chrysler.