July 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Glencore Xstrata Plc is looking to sell its
Dakota Growers Pasta Co business as it continues to divest
assets acquired from its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain
handler Viterra last year, according to three sources with
knowledge of the process.
** Chinese plans to buy America's Smithfield Foods -
the world's biggest pork producer - will face intense scrutiny
on Wednesday when U.S. senators question Smithfield's chief
executive about food safety and foreign ownership. The proposed
$4.7 billion purchase by Shuanghui International would be the
largest acquisition ever of a U.S. company by a Chinese concern.
** EU antitrust regulators will approve a $4 billion bid by
Baxter International Inc for Sweden's Gambro AB after
the U.S. company offered to sell a unit which makes up a fifth
of its turnover, two people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
** A sale of Dutch meat producer Vion's ingredients division
is gathering pace, attracting a long line up of potential buyers
starved of M&A activity so far this year, banking sources said
on Wednesday.
Vion is looking to cut debt from a deal which could fetch
between 1.4 billion euros and over 2 billion euros, bankers
said.
** An Israeli court approved the sale of failed electric car
venture Better Place's Israeli assets to a group led by solar
energy entrepreneur Yosef Abramowitz for a fraction of the
company's value of more than $2 billion.
Abramowitz, along with Israel's electric vehicle association
will pay 18 million shekels ($4.9 million) for Better Place's
Israeli assets.
** OfficeMax Inc shareholders voted to approve its
merger with larger rival Office Depot Inc, removing a
key hurdle to the deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3
U.S. office supply retailers.
Office Depot revealed plans to buy Naperville,
Illinois-based OfficeMax in February in an all-stock deal worth
$976 million.
** Generali, Italy's leading insurer, plans to buy
the 7 percent of Generali Deutschland it does not already own,
as part of a plan to take full control of its strategic assets
and simplify the group.
** Animal health company Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
said it would sell its services business, including National
Veterinary Services, Dechra Laboratory Services and Dechra
Specialist Laboratories, to Patterson Companies Inc for
87.5 million pounds ($129.77 million) in cash.
** Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it
plans to approve the trans-Tasman alliance between Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd
for another three years with extra conditions, rather than the
five unconditional years the pair had sought.
** China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
will use proceeds from its potential IPO to fund
acquisitions, media reported on Wednesday, as the firm looks to
broaden its mobile services.
** Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on
Wednesday it had agreed to sell its investment management
operations in South Korea to Australian financial services group
Macquarie.
** French retailer Casino said it won the green
light from French competition authorities for the purchase of
the 50 percent of store chain Monoprix that it does not already
own.
** Canadian wireless startup Mobilicity confirmed on
Wednesday that it is in discussions with multiple parties for a
potential sale. The struggling company, legally known as Data &
Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, is in talks with Verizon
Communications Inc, among others, a source told Reuters
last month.
** Tribune Co will separate its publishing
business from its more-profitable broadcast division, it said on
Wednesday, following the path taken by Time Warner Inc
and News Corp.
** Indonesia's Bakrie family, the major shareholder in Bumi
Plc, is in talks to sell its stake in the coal mining
group to its Chairman Samin Tan, Bumi Plc said on Wednesday.