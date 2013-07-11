July 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** German bathroom fixtures maker Grohe AG has
attracted bidding interest from several rivals, which have been
asked to submit tentative offers by the end of next week, three
people familiar with the process told Reuters.
The potential sale to rivals, which could value Grohe at up
to 4 billion euros ($5 billion), could become the largest
European deal involving private equity investors this year.
** World No. 1 copper producer Codelco is mulling
selling some nonessential assets to finance its investment plan
after the Chilean government allocated the state-owned miner
less money than it wanted, a local newspaper reported on
Thursday.
Codelco intends to spend about $27 billion to boost annual
output from roughly 1.7 million tonnes to more than 2 million
tonnes in coming years.
** A planned merger between soft drink makers Britvic Plc
and A.G. Barr Plc collapsed on Thursday after
Britvic rejected a fresh proposal from its smaller rival, which
now said it was abandoning the deal.
The two together would have been worth about 1.9 billion
pounds, based on current market values, compared with 1.3
billion when talks first emerged last year.
** Greece's fourth-largest lender Eurobank has
submitted a bid to buy small lender Proton Bank, it said on
Thursday, ahead of a July 15 deadline for the country's bank
rescue fund to sell it. Proton has deposits of one billion euros
and 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in assets.
** Carlyle Group LP is betting that industrial
companies rather than buyout firms are more likely to meet its
target price of up to $1.5 billion for the aerospace
communications firm Arinc Inc, according to four people familiar
with the matter.
** Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina
said on Thursday it aims to issue bonds in the United States to
help fund its 1.218 billion reais, or $539 million, planned
purchase of Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler Companhia de Bebidas
Ipiranga.
** Denmark's Royal Unibrew said it was expanding
into Finland by buying the country's second-biggest brewer
Hartwall for $482 million, but its shares tumbled more than 6
percent as investors questioned the rationale for the deal and
the price.
** ** Germany's Siemens AG has received tentative
offers for the postal automation and baggage-handling division
being sold in its effort to streamline operations and shed
non-core assets, two sources familiar with the transaction said.
German private equity firm Triton and U.S. investment groups
Gores and Platinum are among those that have handed in bids for
the 300 million euro ($386 million) division by the July
deadline, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
** Indonesian coal tycoon Samin Tan has agreed a $223
million deal to lift his stake in Bumi Plc to over 47 percent,
buying out the Bakrie family in the first part of a deal aimed
at ending the family's involvement in the troubled London-listed
coal miner.
** U.S. senators sought answers from the head of Smithfield
Foods on Wednesday about whether the proposed sale of
the Virginia ham maker to China's largest pork producer could
hurt U.S. food safety and raise prices for American
consumers.
** Belgian retailer Delhaize will sell 25 stores
in Montenegro to distributor Expo, the company said on Thursday.
Delhaize said the stores had revenues of about 50 million
euros ($64.29 million) in 2012. The company gave no further
financial details about the transaction.
** Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq's shareholders on
Thursday voted in favour of selling its fish feed arm, EWOS, it
said in a statement. The state-controlled company said on Monday
it had received a rival indicative bid for the unit that is
higher than the 6.2 billion-crown ($1.0 billion) bid from
private equity firms Bain and Altor.
** Dutch dredging and maritime service provider Boskalis
Westminster said on Thursday it has sold its 40
percent stake in Middle East maritime contractor Archirodon to
its joint venture partner and another investor for $190 million.
** Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) agreed to
buy a 30 percent stake in Kerapu block in offshore Indonesia
from UAE-based Mubadala Petroleum, Japex said on Thursday.
** British gaming software company Playtech said on Thursday
it had acquired online poker site PokerStrategy.com from
etruvian Holdings Ltd for 38.3 million euros ($49.2
million).
** All unexercised rights in Italian publisher RCS
MediaGroup's capital hike were sold on Thursday,
representing about 11 percent of the company's capital
post-increase.
According to Reuters data, 15 million option rights were
sold at 0.02 euros each.
** French waste and water group Veolia said it was
extending until the end of October talks to sell part of its
stake in Transdev to state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), already
its partner in the venture.
Veolia said last October it was in talks to cede control of
the venture to CDC, cutting its stake to 40 percent as it
battles to reduce its debts.
** Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on
Thursday it has sold 54.6 percent in internet company Dada
to Orascom TMT Investments. RCS MediaGroup
will have a "financial benefit" of 58 million euros ($75.64
million) from the sale, the publisher said.