July 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Apple Inc is in early talks to buy Israel-based PrimeSense, a developer of chips that enable three-dimensional machine vision, for $280 million, the Calcalist news website said on Tuesday.

** Glencore Xstrata formally put its $5 billion-plus Las Bambas copper project in Peru up for sale on Tuesday, in line with a demand made by China's Ministry of Commerce in April.

** Baidu Inc, China's top Internet search engine, said on Tuesday that it would buy app store 91 Wireless for $1.9 billion, as it looks to diversify beyond its mainstay search business and beef up its presence in the mobile sector.

** Oman's Bank Dhofar has approached smaller peer Bank Sohar with a view to merging to create Oman's second-largest bank, Dhofar said on Tuesday, sending shares in both banks higher.

The new entity would have total assets worth 4.13 billion rials ($10.73 billion), according to first-quarter financial statements, and a market capitalization of around $1.76 billion.

** Gas infrastructure operator APA Group made a preliminary offer on Tuesday to take control of gas distributor Envestra Ltd in a A$1.3 billion ($1.18 billion) deal that would tighten its grip on pipeline supply.

** Dutch engineering company Grontmij NV said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its French monitoring and testing business for 67 million euros to a group of investors led by French private equity firm Siparex.

** Spain's Banco Santander has considered investing in Commerzbank, Germany's second-biggest bank, the daily Die Welt reported, citing financial sources.

** The New York financial regulator is examining whether to overturn insurer Athene Holding Ltd's bid for the U.S. annuity business of Britain's Aviva Plc, part of its recent crackdown on private equity insurance deals, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** The planned sale of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG's Brazilian steel mill is unlikely to happen quickly, a source close to the transaction said after a newspaper reported that a deal had been struck.

** Polish coal trader Weglokoks may consider buying the Svoboda coking plant from Czech coal miner New World Resources Plc, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Tuesday without naming its sources.

** Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million ($359 million) refinancing deal with a former private-equity suitor.

** Natural gas company EQT Corp said that it would sell its Sunrise pipeline unit to EQT Midstream Partners LP for $507.5 million in cash and $32.5 million of common and general partners units.

** Telecom Italia wants the domestic regulatory framework to be in line with guidelines set by European authorities to go ahead with the planned separation of its fixed line network, its Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Tuesday.

** Casino games maker Bally Technologies Inc said that it would buy SHFL Entertainment Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand in Asia and Australia.

The offer of $23.25 per share in cash represents a 24 percent premium to SHFL's Monday close.

** Prudential Plc said it would sell its closed-book life insurance business in Japan to SBI Holdings Inc for $85 million. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)