(Updates Commerzbank; adds Orange SA, Onyx Pharma, Banca Carige)

July 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Apple Inc is in early talks to buy Israel-based PrimeSense, a developer of chips that enable three-dimensional machine vision, for $280 million, the Calcalist news website said on Tuesday.

** Glencore Xstrata formally put its $5 billion-plus Las Bambas copper project in Peru up for sale on Tuesday, in line with a demand made by China's Ministry of Commerce in April.

** Baidu Inc, China's top Internet search engine, said on Tuesday that it would buy app store 91 Wireless for $1.9 billion, as it looks to diversify beyond its mainstay search business and beef up its presence in the mobile sector.

** France's Orange SA is considering the sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said.

** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to receive initial takeover bids as soon as this week after attracting interest from a few drugmakers, including Amgen Inc, according to several people familiar with the matter.

** Oman's Bank Dhofar has approached smaller peer Bank Sohar with a view to merging to create Oman's second-largest bank, Dhofar said on Tuesday, sending shares in both banks higher.

The new entity would have total assets worth 4.13 billion rials ($10.73 billion), according to first-quarter financial statements, and a market capitalization of around $1.76 billion.

** Gas infrastructure operator APA Group made a preliminary offer on Tuesday to take control of gas distributor Envestra Ltd in a A$1.3 billion ($1.18 billion) deal that would tighten its grip on pipeline supply.

** Dutch engineering company Grontmij NV said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its French monitoring and testing business for 67 million euros to a group of investors led by French private equity firm Siparex.

** Italy's Banca Carige said it was in exclusive talks with Arca SGR to sell its 100 percent stake in its unit Carige Asset Management SGR.

** German policymakers may look at selling the state's 17 percent stake in bailed-out lender Commerzbank after national elections in September, sources close to the leading political parties said.

** The planned sale of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG's Brazilian steel mill is unlikely to happen quickly, a source close to the transaction said after a newspaper reported that a deal had been struck.

** Polish coal trader Weglokoks may consider buying the Svoboda coking plant from Czech coal miner New World Resources Plc, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Tuesday without naming its sources.

** Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million ($359 million) refinancing deal with a former private-equity suitor.

** Telecom Italia wants the domestic regulatory framework to be in line with guidelines set by European authorities to go ahead with the planned separation of its fixed line network, its Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Tuesday.

** Casino games maker Bally Technologies Inc said that it would buy SHFL Entertainment Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand in Asia and Australia.

The offer of $23.25 per share in cash represents a 24 percent premium to SHFL's Monday close.

** Prudential Plc said it would sell its closed-book life insurance business in Japan to SBI Holdings Inc for $85 million. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal and Garima Goel)