July 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Thursday:
** Britain's 3i Group Plc said on Thursday it had
seen a pick-up in investment opportunities in the United States
and northern Europe and said it would boost payouts to
shareholders.
** Indonesian coal miner Bumi Plc set in motion
the first part of a plan to separate from Indonesia's Bakrie
family, signing a $501 million agreement to sell a minority
stake in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources to the Bakries.
** Several large shareholders including Vanguard Group Inc
and BlackRock Inc voted in favor of Michael Dell and
Silver Lake's deal to take PC maker Dell Inc private,
but the proposal is still short of shareholder votes, a person
familiar with the matter said.
** Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp said on
Wednesday it would sell one of its life insurance businesses,
Lincoln Benefit Life Co, to Resolution Life Holdings for $600
million.
** U.S. private equity company J.C. Flowers is in the final
stages of negotiations to buy 450 million pounds ($682.8
million) of Northern Rock loans from the British government, the
Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
** Austria's Erste Group Bank AG said it made net
proceeds of about 632 million euros ($828 million) from a
capital increase this month, in which its foundation cut its
stake.
** British car dealer HR Owen Plc on Thursday
rejected a 32.5 million pound ($49.3 million) takeover bid from
Philippine investment group Berjaya Philippines Inc,
saying the unacceptable offer undervalued the firm.
** Polish bank Pekao, controlled by Italian banking
group Unicredit, has sold its Ukrainian subsidiary PJSC
UniCredit Bank to Unicredit for $166 million, Pekao said late on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6591 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
** Johnson Controls Inc posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it
would sell part of its auto electronics business for about $700
million.
The sale of the HomeLink product line to Gentex Corp
is expected to close around the end of September.
Johnson Controls said it expects to announce the sale of the
rest of the electronics business before its next earnings
report.
** Private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to buy a
majority stake in British government-owned Plasma Resources UK
(PRUK) for around 200 million pounds ($303.46 million), a source
close to the deal said on Thursday.
** Shareholders at scandal-hit Italian lender Monte dei
Paschi lifted ownership restrictions on Thursday in a
bid to lure new investors and pay back state aid, potentially
opening the way to a takeover of the world's oldest
bank.
** German beauty-to-books retailer Douglas said it had no
plans in place to sell any of its units, contrary to a report in
a German magazine.
** Italy plans to meet national and international investors
after the summer to detail the sale of selected state assets as
part of a strategy to cut its enormous debt, a top lawmaker told
reporters on Thursday.
** Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab
state's second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday it had
completed the purchase of a 70.84 percent stake in Turkey's
Alternatifbank.
** Myanmar's government has signalled it could let foreign
banks buy stakes in local lenders as it worries that resistance
by domestic banks to joint ventures could hamper plans to
attract investment and rebuild the financial system.
** Top U.S. paint maker Sherwin Williams Co said on
Thursday Mexico's competition watchdog did not authorize its
$2.34 billion purchase of Mexican paint company Consorcio Comex.