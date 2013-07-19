July 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** BP Plc's former chief executive John Browne is to
preside over the biggest set of oil and gas assets in the
shallower, mature section of the Gulf of Mexico after buying
them from U.S.-based Apache Corp.
Private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, where Browne is
a partner, is to pay Apache $3.75 billion for its continental
shelf assets, Houston-based Apache announced on Thursday.
** Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd said it is in early
talks with Sohu.com Inc to buy its Sogou search engine,
a deal estimated to be worth up to $1.4 billion and which would
help the upstart command a quarter of China's search market.
** Australia's takeover regulator declined a request from
Oaktree Capital Management and Centerbridge Partners to delay a
$359 million refinancing deal for surfwear company Billabong
International Ltd on anti-trust concerns.
** U.S.-based investor Kawa plans to buy most of Conergy
AG's global sales operations, the German solar group
said, two weeks after it filed for insolvency.
Kawa intends to acquire two of Conergy's German entities --
Conergy Deutschland GmbH and Conergy Services GmbH -- as well as
subsidiaries in North America, Singapore, Thailand, Australia,
Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Cyprus and Britain.
** Private equity firm Cinven has agreed to buy internet
domain and hosting company Host Europe Group from Montagu
Private Equity for 438 million pounds ($666 million), the two
buyout houses said.
** Malaysian plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings
Bhd has offered to pay 1.21 billion ringgit ($378.84
million) for an unlisted planter, as it seeks to boost land
assets and palm oil output after its listing last year.
** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it
had sold a portion of its 32.8 percent stake in Manila Electric
Co at 270 pesos per share to raise 17.4 billion pesos
($400 million).
** BlackRock Inc said on Thursday that it opposes
Nelson Peltz's proposal that PepsiCo Inc buy Mondelez
International and shed its beverage business, signaling
that the activist investor's proposal could fall flat with
fellow investors.
** Apache Corp said on Thursday that it had agreed
to sell its Gulf of Mexico shelf assets for $3.75 billion to
private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC as the oil and gas
company focuses on growth from its U.S. onshore assets.
** Italy aims to extract value from shareholdings in
companies including oil group Eni SpA, aerospace and
defence group Finmeccanica SpA and energy group Enel
SpA but is cautious about a possible sale of the
stakes, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.
** Private equity firm Astorg Partners is considering
refinancing debt in its leading French funeral firm OGF and
paying itself a dividend as an alternative to a sale process
which is still ongoing, banking sources said.